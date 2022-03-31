Confusion among state organs over feeding bottle regulations

The Health ministry has now clarified that the government will not ban baby feeding bottles, but will regulate them in line with the Breast Milk Substitutes (BMS) General Regulations and Control Act 2012.

This follows uproar on social media after an official of the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS), during the country’s first-ever National Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition Symposium organised by the ministry on Wednesday, announced that Kenya would ban baby feeding bottles starting May 28.

“The BMS General Regulations and Control have been operationalised through parliamentary legislation and will come into effect from May 28, 2022. In these regulations, bottles, teats, pacifiers and cups with spouts will not be allowed as containers for use when it comes to feeding children. The manufacturers of the baby foods to include infant formula, complimentary feeds and baby feeding equipment will be expected to comply with the standards and general regulations outlined in the law,” Ms Esther Mogusu, the principal nutrition and dietetics officer at NMS, had stated.

Support breastfeeding

However, while giving his closing remarks on Thursday at the conclusion of the three-day symposium, the director of Medical Services, Preventive and Promotional Health in the ministry, Dr Andrew Mulwa, said the regulations would come into effect from May 30.

He further explained that the regulations prescribe how certain sections will be implemented, and that their purpose was “to promote, protect and support breastfeeding”.

Dr Mulwa said advertising should not create an impression that substitutes are better than breast milk.

“The regulations regulate the sale, promotion, advertisement and engagement of the industry, health workers of breast milk substitutes as well as items used to present the breast milk substitutes. The ministry is not banning the sale, advertisement or any marketing of these items, what the ministry is doing is regulating so that there is no unethical promotion of breast milk substitutes to the citizens of this republic,” he said.

Ban on plastics

Dr Mulwa also clarified that a ban on plastics is not within the purview of the Health ministry.

“We are not trying to hinder or curtail trade. The conversation about bottles is for the industry to develop, the ministry responsible for environment and that of trade will know how to do that, but as for us, we are regulating the unethical breast milk substitutes.”

He disclosed that healthcare workers have been influencing the use of certain infant formulas when new mothers go to the clinic.

“This is why when the industry is to interact with healthcare workers, there are procedures that will be followed just to ensure that the interaction remains ethical,” Dr Mulwa explained.