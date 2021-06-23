Comforting habit that birthed deadly cancer

Lung cancer

The cancer causes multiple complications in the body.

What you need to know:

  • This type of cancer is highly sensitive to chemotherapy and radiotherapy,
  • One only stands a chance when it is diagnosed early
  • Late diagnosis with metastasis has a pretty low survival rate
  • Only two per cent of patients living to see the five-year mark with late diagnosis

Mr Paddy O’Brien* was the jolliest dying man I had ever met. He wheeled his fancy motorised wheelchair right up to my seat and stuck out his hand. I reached out to shake his hand but he drew mine and kissed it instead. I was definitely flattered.

