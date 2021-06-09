Colorectal cancer screening to start at younger age

Colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer combines both colon cancer and rectal cancer – a type of cancer that begins in the human rectum.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Age could be lowered further due to the notable number of fatalities aged between 45 and 49, says expert
  • Colorectal cancer is currently the third most common cancer worldwide

Up until now, screening for colorectal cancer has been targeting adults aged 50 years and above.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.