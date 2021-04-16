Cheap, high-protein diets expose residents to diseases

The Marsabit integrated Smart survey of 2019 indicates that consumption of protein rich foods was high compared to other foods in the region.

By  Jacob Walter

What you need to know:

  • A high protein diet is defined as daily consumption of greater than or equal to 1.5g daily.
  • This is almost twice the current recommended dietary allowance but within the range of current dietary reference intakes for protein.

High protein diets especially those rich in animal products have been linked to increased renal failure in Marsabit County.

