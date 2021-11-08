Changing cervical cancer screening to end ‘shame’ deaths









“Does cervical cancer exist? Why would I lie there exposing my business for strangers to see? Is this the only way to get screened for cervical cancer, isn’t there a better way for women who really want to know their status and take care of their health?” These are the questions Millicent Akinyi asked six years ago when she went for her first pap smear at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Even though Ms Akinyi, who is in the hospitality industry, knew that the procedure was purely medical, she still experienced the vulnerability and intimidation that comes with it.

“Take off everything at the bottom, including your panty, get onto the examination table and lie down on your back,” one of the nurses in the room had murmured to her. She climbed onto the table and kept her legs straight.

A doctor got in the room and while snapping his gloves said in a soft voice that that was not the correct position. “Please bend your legs at the knees and spread them wide. We are so much interested in the part that you are hiding,” said the male doctor.

While tearing open the packages of sterilised instruments, he said: “Do not worry about your nakedness, this is one of the best decisions that you have made. It is taking care of your health.”

Then came the insertion of the vaginal speculum, the cold, clicking, duck-billed apparatus that lifts and separates the vaginal walls so a near-stranger can peer inside and remove what is required.

Tested every year

Luckily, her results were negative. Though she was advised to get tested every year, she has not because of the “nastiness” of it all.

The gynaecological device used in the procedure, which has an ethically questionable history, caused Ms Akinyi a lot of discomfort. The sample collection was another “nasty” experience for her. “You feel like something is pulling an egg from your uterus,” she said.

“Is there a way that someone can design a better speculum and a brush to scrap the samples?, she posed.

In a pap smear, the doctor scrapes some cells off the cervix and has them screened for any abnormalities that may cause cervical cancer, the second most common cancer among women after breast cancer. It is a particularly vicious disease that attacks the cervix, resulting in lower abdominal pain and bleeding in between monthly periods. If left untreated, it can very easily spread to neighbouring organs such as the uterus and the ovaries.

Ms Akinyi represents millions of women both globally who find the procedure gross, scary and intrusive.

The intrusiveness of the speculum and swab often makes many women skip the tests, which has resulted in a marked decline in the number of women taking the test.

In Kenya, cervical cancer screening programmes target women aged between 25 and 49 years, with those between 50 and 65 years being screened at their own cost. The screening interval is five years, but this is reduced to two years for HIV positive women. Pap smears are recommended for women between 25 and 30 years, while those older than 30 years only need a visual inspection of the cervix.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) has been established as the cause of cervical cancer. It is spread through sexual contact. Most HPV infections clear on their own, but in some women, the infection persists, progressing into cervical cancer. A HPV vaccination programme was launched two years ago in Kenya targeting girls aged nine to 14 years in two doses six months apart.

Early treatment

Testing for HPV allows a woman to go for early treatment for those who test positive, curbing possible progression to cervical cancer.

Kenya has a population of 16.2 million women aged 15 years and older who are at risk of developing cervical cancer. Current data indicates that every year 5,236 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 3, 211 die from the disease.

About 9 per cent of women in the general population are estimated to harbour cervical HPV-16/18 infection at a given time, and 63 per cent of invasive cervical cancers are attributed to HPVs 16 or 18.

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) suggests that 80 per cent of cancer cases are diagnosed late, when very little can be achieved in terms of curative treatment. This is contributing to the high cancer mortality rate, which presently stands at 27,000 deaths a year out of 40,000 cases diagnosed.

Despite efforts to equip a number of hospitals in the country with cervical cancer screening machines, many are lying idle as women give the screening a wide berth.

The low turn-up, according to Muhoroni sub-county hospital medical superintendent Michael Obanda, is because many fear the procedure. This has also been coupled by lack of proper screening materials and time for hospital visits.

“Here, only 15 per cent of women visit the hospital yearly for cervical cancer screening,” said Dr Obanda.

Studies have suggested that women avoid and dread the pelvic exam because they hate the speculum as well as the lack of privacy. Other perceived barriers to screening include fear and shame and exposure of private parts in the presence of male health care practitioners.

Improvements

Due to many complaints, there have been improvements to the metal speculum. Today’s specula come in a variety of sizes and in disposable, plastic form. Health facilities have also tried to ensure that female health care practitioners are in the room during the screening.

“The plastic is more liked by many women because it is warm, and it doesn’t have this feeling of a torture device; it’s not this clanky metal thing, and it is not reusable,” said Dr John Ongech, a senior obstetrician and gynaecologists at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Another benefit of plastic is the ability to integrate a light. Many have a light source built into the handle, doing away with the need for an independent light source.

However, with all these developments, women still dread the pelvic exam, and according to Dr Ongech, what many women are probably suffering from is a bad patient experience.

“The examination, for long, has been considered invasive and unpleasant... doctors at times are to blame, they do not do a good job explaining to their clients and putting them at ease before the procedure,” he says

“As professionals, we need to know that a bad experience can be tormenting. We need to go slow and easy on the women, prepare them and have a conversation while doing it, put more energy in communication and not the exam,” he said

To further ease the experience for women, researchers have now come up with a technology that gives women control by allowing them to self-collect samples in the comfort of their homes and taking them to the laboratory for testing.

According to the new cancer screening guidelines by the World Health Organization, self-sampling is a route to consider in efforts to reach the global target of 70 per cent testing by 2030.

This is already being implemented in Kenya by the Cure Cervical Cancer (CCC) organisation. Through mobile clinics, it traverses rural areas to deliver the service to women.

The “Cure Cervical Cancer Mobile Health for Mamas” is a one-stop shop that offers diagnosis and treatment of HPV among women aged 30-49 years.

One of its kind

CCC Executive Director Rebbecca Lepsik said the HPV mobile clinic, the first one of its kind in the world, is unique in that it enables health workers to take services to rural clients. Since the establishment of the organisation nine years ago, it has worked in 10 countries: Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Vietnam, Lebanon, Guatemala, China, Haiti, Senegal and Nigeria

In Kenya, Muhoroni sub-county in Kisumu County was picked for the pilot programme.

Ms Lepsik noted that the test can only be done on healthy women and not those already suffering from cervical cancer and related diseases. “The test should also not be carried out on pregnant women and those on their monthly periods,” she added.

The self-testing technology allows a woman to collect her own sample in a private tent. The woman is given an Evalyn Brush, which she uses to collect the sample within a few seconds. The samples are then taken to the laboratory and within one and a half hours, the results are out. While the women wait for their results, they are educated about cervical cancer prevention.

“Once their results are ready, they are notified privately. The women who are HPV positive are then offered on-the-spot screening and treatment while those who are positive and are not eligible for treatment are referred for advanced care and followed closely by our client champion who will provide psychosocial support for free,” said Ms Lepsik.

HPV negative women are advised to come back for a similar test in five years’ time.





How does the brush work?

Dr Andrew Odhiambo, a consultant oncologist in a video he shot explaining the use of the brush, described it as being as easy as putting on a tampon.

The brush is about 20cm long and consists of a transparent casing with wings. Within the casing is a pink stick consisting of a plunger at one end and white bristles at the other end covered by a pink cap.

“First of all before insertion, you have to be clean, not in your periods,” Dr Odhiambo says in the video.

The brush has to be inserted when one is in a standing position. The pink cap is removed before insertion and placed on a sterile surface. The bristles are exposed by pushing the plunger when inserted into the vagina. Ensure that you do not touch the white fibres of the brush.

Holding the bottom of the brush, insert the brush into the vagina until the wings are in contact with the labia and firm. Push it in softly until you hear a click sound. Rotate the brush five times in a clockwise direction, and the sampling is complete. Plunge the brush back in and cap it.

“The brush looks short but it collects enough samples. We hardly get kits back without enough DNA. The procedure is painless, no speculum, no opening of your legs,” the doctor explains.

“Since we started our mission to save lives, the team has screened 150,000 women for HPV and had 9,000 treated,” said Dr Patricia Gordon, an oncologist and founder of CCC. In Kenya, the team aims to expand their services to at least 65,000 women by the end of the project.

Ms Nancy Akinyi, 42, was among hundreds of women who showed up for the screening and to find out if it was true that this screening was different from the previous ones she has undergone.

“With the self-test kit, it is safe, accurate, discreet, convenient, no discomfort, no speculum and no intrusion, quick and painless,” she said. “It took me less than 30 seconds to get the sample... ” .

Studies show that women often feel more comfortable taking their own samples, for instance in the comfort of their own home, rather than going to see a provider for screening.

Though the brush is not available in all public facilities in the country, it is stocked in private facilities and goes for between Sh500 and Sh1,000.

Dr Dismas Elikana, an oncologist in Kakamega County, said HPV self-sampling as a strategy for cervical cancer prevention is more respectful of women’s privacy, more accepted, cost-effective and has the potential to reduce social inequalities in access to screening in low and middle income countries.

However, Dr Elikana said it is associated with a number of policy and ethical concerns, including potential harm and false results. These considerations, he said, need to be made to successfully introduce self-sampling for cervical cancer screening at the community level.

He also encourages the development of culturally appropriate messages and educational materials aimed at addressing women’s feelings and concerns.

“This might encourage women to participate in cervical cancer screening and decrease the stigma of treatment. Such health promotion messages can be spread through face-to-face education with pictures and diagrams, and local media, targeting both women and men,” Dr Elikana said.

“We need to sit our daughters, mothers and grandmothers down and explain about cancer, and why regular check-ups are necessary. Early diagnosis saves lives and ensures that cancer does not become a death sentence.