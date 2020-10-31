Changes underway on HIV treatment globally

International treatment recommendations for people who are newly diagnosed with HIV are set to change.

These changes will be based on a new study from the University of British Columbia and will affect nearly two million people globally every year. This study was commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) as part of a planned update on its guidelines for HIV’s antiretroviral therapy.

The findings from this landmark study show that globally, dolutegravir is the optimal medication for patients who have been newly diagnosed with HIV. This though has not been clear over the past years.

“Research supporting the 2016 WHO guidelines suggested that dolutegravir was effective and well tolerated. However, its efficacy and safety among pregnant women and people living with both HIV and tuberculosis remained unclear,” said Dr Steve Kanters, the lead author.

This lack of clarity was further entrenched in 2018 when research indicated there was a potentially serious risk of neural tube defects in children of women who got pregnant while taking dolutegravir. Consequently, it was recommended as an alternative while its counterpart efavirenz was recommended as the priority first-line of treatment.

But, the new research found that dolutegravir is more superior to efavirenz in the management of HIV.

“The drug has more effectiveness in viral suppression, safety, and tolerability. This means that more people who start treatment using dolutegravir will be able to successfully control their HIV,” said Dr Kanters in the research published in the journal EClinicalMedicine. “New evidence on neural tube defects show the risk is much more tolerable.”