Change of tack in efforts to check hypertension amid Covid-19

Technology will be at the centre of efforts to control prehypertension even as the pandemic disrupts normal health processes in hospitals.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman has said while Covid-19 has posed new challenges to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) service delivery throughout the world, the government will keep putting in place e-health solutions to facilitate continuity of services while still ensuring the safety of both patients and healthcare workers.

“We wish to re-assure hypertension and NCD patients that we are doing as much as possible to limit disruption of essential healthcare services at this time,” said the CAS as the country marked the World Hypertension Day on Saturday.

“We have put in place guidelines to facilitate continuity of telemedicine and e-visits by creating self-management plans and guidelines covering NCD patients.”

The government is partnering with Kenya’s largest hypertension screening programme, AstraZeneca’s Healthy Heart Africa (HHA) to mark six years of a project that tackles prehypertension by driving awareness and providing screening, training and affordable medicine.

The programme is also running in conjunction with the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Academic Model Providing Access to Health Care (Ampath).

Higher risk

The World Health Organization defines prehypertension as a blood pressure reading that lies between 120/80 and 139/89. It occurs when blood pressure values are above normal levels, but are still below hypertension levels.

People identified with the condition are vulnerable to transitioning to hypertension and are also associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases. A recent report by HHA shows men have a higher prevalence of prehypertension at 59 per cent than women at 52 per cent.

Since launching in Kenya six years ago and subsequently expanding to Ethiopia in 2016, Tanzania in 2018, Ghana in 2019 and Uganda in 2020, HHA said it has conducted over 15.5 million blood pressure screenings in communities and health facilities.

Ampath Kenya Executive Director-Care Prof Sylvester Kimaiyo said through a partnership with Bungoma, USAid and HHA, his organisation has integrated HIV and hypertension services to reach those outside of the traditional entry points to care, especially men.