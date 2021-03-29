Cerebral palsy didn't stop him from going to college, getting a job

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There is no cure for the condition but patients can be managed and lead meaningful lives.
  • When complications occur during delivery, sometimes resulting in the baby not crying spontaneously at birth, it could signal a risk for cerebral palsy.
  • Other risk factors include pre-term delivery, prolonged labour, and neonatal jaundice.

On April 12, 1998, Catherine Nthenya went into labour for about 27 hours, giving birth to Nicholas Ndambuki, now 22. Apart from the long labour, the delivery had another puzzling event. The baby did not cry like he should.

