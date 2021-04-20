Can I prevent kidney failure by taking a lot of water?

Holding urine for more than 10 hours can also make the bladder muscles unable to relax completely, leading to urine retention.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • It is advisable to empty the bladder once every three hours.
  • In most circumstances, you can go up to nine hours safely without passing urine.
  • However, if you make it a habit to delay passing urine, you are at a higher risk of developing an urinary tract infection.

Dr Flo,
What causes kidney failure, necessitating dialysis or transplants? Can you get a kidney infection by holding urine for long? Kidneys are important organs in the body: How does one protect them? Why do doctors recommend taking a lot of water?
Walji

