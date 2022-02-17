Bringing epilepsy out of the shadows with 50 million steps

angaza kifafaepilepsycaravan
Angaza Kifafa Bank of Africa caravan.
Photo credit: FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • It is estimated that the proportion of the general population worldwide that is affected by epilepsy is around 50 million people. 
  • Globally, an estimated five million people are diagnosed with epilepsy each year. 

The International Epilepsy Day was marked on Monday, with this year’s theme being “Friendship and Inclusion”.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.