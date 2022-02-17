Bringing epilepsy out of the shadows with 50 million steps

The International Epilepsy Day was marked on Monday, with this year’s theme being “Friendship and Inclusion”.

The National Epilepsy Coordination Committee (NECC) joined the world to celebrate the day by walking 50 million steps for every person affected by epilepsy in the world.

The activity started worldwide on January 10 and ended yesterday to raise awareness, improve visibility, and increase understanding of epilepsy. NECC Vice-Chairman Eddie Chengo said this year, top of their agenda is piloting epidemiological studies on the prevalence of epilepsy in the country.

“This year, research on epilepsy prevalence is paramount to not only ascertaining the number of people living with the condition in Kenya, but also to measure the impact of the ‘Angaza Kifafa’ , an awareness campaign.”

NECC Secretary Fred Beuchi said: “The 50 million steps challenge represents people with epilepsy globally by walking in solidarity.”

It is estimated that the proportion of the general population worldwide that is affected by epilepsy is around 50 million people.

Globally, an estimated five million people are diagnosed with epilepsy each year. ‘Angaza Kifafa’ has managed to reach and sensitise more than 10 million Kenyans, treat over 600 new patients, and train over 500 medics and community health workers countrywide.

Done in partnership with counties’ departments of health, Kenya Medical Research Institute, institutions of higher learning and pharmaceutical companies, among others, the drive has managed to reach and partner with 18 counties since its inception in 2014.