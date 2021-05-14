Breakthrough: Hepatitis C drugs effective in Covid treatment

A combination of repurposed drugs for hepatitis C virus (HCV) and Remdesivir is up to 10 times effective at inhibiting the virus that causes Covid-19.

This finding was made by scientists researching the treatment and management of Covid-19 at The Mount Sinai Hospital and School of Medicine in the US.

The scientists established four HCV drugs that can be effectively used together with Remdesivir. These included vaniprevir, simeprevir, grazoprevir and paritaprevir.

According to the final report from the researchers, the four drugs inhibited the Sars-Cov-2 protease known as PLpro.

Sars-Cov-2 resistant viruses

This inhibition boosted the effectiveness of Remdesivir by as much as tenfold. “PLpro inhibitors and Remdesivir could be the game changer in the fight against Covid-19 for people who are not yet vaccinated. It could also reduce the possibility of selecting Sars-Cov-2 resistant viruses,” said Dr Arthur Fishberg, a professor of medicine who led the team of scientists in the study.

Remdesivir is a broad spectrum antiviral medication developed by the biopharmaceutical company known as Gilead Sciences. This drug was approved for trials in the management of coronavirus cases in Kenya in 2020.

The drug was originally developed to treat hepatitis C and a cold-like virus known as respiratory syncytial virus. The drug was also found to be safe and effective in the treatment of patients with Ebola.

With Covid-19, though, the drug has been more effective when used in combination with other medicine.