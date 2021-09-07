Braving peril for the health of others

Our speedboat grunts lazily to life. Then its snout points to the sky. When it darts out of the jetty in Lamu at 100km/hr, heading into the grey waters of the Indian Ocean, everyone onboard exhales.

Salim Bakari, our coxswain, is a middle-aged man with a stiff disposition. Only his hair is stiffer. It’s difficult to read his expression, which blends anxiety with impatience. Besides a friendly nod, Bakari doesn’t indicate any desire for civilities.

In his boat, we will course the treacherous route from Lamu to Faza, one of the islands in the Indian Ocean, to deliver a consignment of drugs.

There are seven of us, including a team from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa). But even for Bakari, it’s a chancy journey.

“I use this route only once in a month,” he says, noting that 25 years in these waters hasn’t made navigation any easier for him.

If some journeys are audacious, delivery of medicines and medical products to the north of Kenya and coastal counties is a terrifying experience. Doing so by boat, though, takes the biscuit.

While all Kenyans are entitled to quality healthcare as a constitutional right, availing medicines and medical equipment to some of the most isolated parts of the country comes at a high cost. Whether by road or sea, banditry, terrorism, hopeless terrain and the sheer distance stand in the way of this right.

But for the men and women at Kemsa, these hazardous journeys must be made every week to deliver drugs and hope to some of the poorest, most marginalised and vulnerable Kenyans.

In the remote counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Baringo in the Rift Valley, Lamu, Kwale and Tana River at the coast, Mandera and Wajir in North Eastern, and Samburu, peril is always around the corner. To save lives, others are put on the line in these voyages of hope.

The Nation team is accompanying Kemsa caravans on these long, strenuous excursions to Turkana and the coastal counties of Mombasa and Lamu, voyages that will take a total of eight days.

When we enquire about life jackets before leaving Lamu for Faza, Bakari mutters something to the effect that they were withdrawn due to Covid-19. Dissatisfied but without an option, we embark on the journey sitted beside the cargo in four rows to balance the narrow 10-feet vessel.

Without any incidents, the journey will take us roughly 90 minutes, Bakari says. In these waters, though, there is no limit to the things that could go wrong. The boat could keel over or bandits could strike. There’s another dark possibility: the medicines could be spoilt, either through wetness or heat. Unlike ordinary cargo, some of the drugs, especially the cold-chain, must be refrigerated throughout the trip.

Over long distances, some medicines and medical products are stored in icepacks that must be changed regularly. From Nairobi, for instance, the first change of icepacks is done in Mombasa. The second is done in Lamu town before the medicines are distributed to Faza, Kizingitini, Mtangawaza, and Bwajumwali, collectively known as Pate Island. Once the cargo is loaded into boats, however, the next refrigeration is done at the destination. Time is, therefore, critical.

The journey to Faza is lonely and uneventful. Other than two dogs at an abandoned fishing camp and a boat that’s rusting away at anchor, we see no sign of life for the first half hour into the journey.

We are navigating a narrow stretch of mangroves and corals when we come across a boat with a dozen dishevelled thuggish-looking men. Nothing about them indicates they are fishermen. When Bakari slows down, our conversations wither. Everyone looks unnerved.

The lot stares at us listlessly as we pass. Unlike ours, theirs isn’t a speedboat, but even so, this is a frightfully isolated area, and in case of an attack, there’s no escape. It’s only after cruising past them that conversations resume.

The mangroves crash behind us and soon we are arcing through the open sea. In this stretch, the ever-present ocean is a different beast entirely. Its waves are higher and more menacing, while the cold humid air here has a sharp, salty tang.

From here on, it’s us against the water. Every time the boat hits the waves, our guts churn. It feels as like the boat could break.

As we approach Mtangawaza, we spot two boats from about five kilometres ahead of us. They are cruising towards us at an unsettling speed. After scrutinising, Bakari explains that these are miraa vessels returning from Kismayo. The team heaves. With 300-horsepower engines, we only see a blur as they whizz past us. Like miraa pickups on the Meru-Nairobi route, these boats are the masters of the waters.

While not as fast the miraa carriers, this seven-passenger boat burns 60 litres of petrol for the return trip from Lamu to Faza. This is the equivalent of 750 kilometres covered by a fairly fuel-efficient car that consumes 12.5 litres per kilometre.

Refueling in the water is an eerie experience. To do so, Bakari has to kill the engine. As soon as the engine goes dead, the boat dances precariously in the water, bombarded on all sides by the angry, powerful waves. The team looks into the vacant sea, fright in their eyes. Meanwhile, Bakari empties a 20-litre jerrycan into the tank, unfazed. He’s used to frowns and squeals from his passengers.

Twenty minutes later, Faza comes into view. We have safely arrived at our destination. But there’s more drama in the offing. Suddenly, the engine goes cold. We are about a kilometre from the land. Something is fatally wrong. Bakari’s temperament, like the sea, is erratic.

Without masking his anger, he protests: “I had advised an early morning trip. Now the tide is low. We can’t access the jetty.” He is quiet for a few moments, his expression contemplative. What he announces next is both absurd and unthinkable. “You have to disembark and walk the rest of the stretch.”

There’s a sense of urgency in his voice. It also hardly sounds like a request. We’re all in a state of panic. The water is three feet high, and we can’t leave the boat.

“The boat can’t move in this shallow water,” the coxswain retorts.

After momentary hesitation, we disembark. Whereas the crew can wade to the beach, there’s the medicine to carry to the dry land. Bakari leaves us and walks briskly across the water to Faza. He’s gone for 15 minutes as we contemplate the next course of action.

When he returns, he has a donkey and two men in tow. The consignment will be hauled across the ebbing seawater by a donkey. Only there’s an impasse. Negotiations on the fee have fallen through.

“They don’t want to pay the fee we asked for,” one of the two men says as his colleague curses. Attempts to persuade them sink as they and their donkey leave hurriedly.

“We have to carry the boxes ourselves,” a resigned Bakari declares. It appears a joke at first, but his contorted expression indicates otherwise. For the next hour, we will carry the boxes across the stretch of wet sand to the land, making several trips each, barefoot. Thereafter, the Kemsa team hires motorbikes to transport them for another kilometre to Faza sub-county hospital.

Faza is a beautiful seaside settlement with a mild differential charm. From weather-beaten houses and quiet, it’s easy to mistake it for a deserted village. We arrive at the island at 12pm on one of the hottest days. Residents are cooped up in their houses to escape the harsh temperatures.

Trade and fishing are the main livelihoods for Faza’s 3,500 predominantly Bajuni residents. At this time of the day, most men are out in the sea, having left at the small hours of the morning to fish. They are expected back from 2pm.

For another 15 minutes, we trek to the hospital, guided by the indefatigably chatty Abdu Mohamed, a local. “This is the only hospital we have on this island. We have only two schools,” he tells us on our way to the facility. As soon as we arrive at the hospital, the drugs are inspected and the cold-chain quickly refrigerated. A few moments later, the pharmacy hums with activity.

The facility attends to between 40 and 50 outpatients every day, according to Zeituni Ahmed, the hospital’s pharma technician. “The commonest complications in this area are hypertension, ulcers, diabetes and urinary tract infection,’’ Ms Ahmed says.









Drugs for treatment of these conditions must be available at all times, she adds. If the required drugs are out of stock, patients have to make the sea voyage to Lamu, an expensive undertaking that poor families can barely afford.

Then there are occasional outbreaks that are common in remote locations. At the time of our visit, Faza is experiencing an outbreak of smallpox. The slightest delay in delivery of remedial lotions puts the local population, especially children, through unspeakable agony.

Interestingly, facilities in these islands, like everywhere else, are supplied with medical products on order. Sometimes the consignment constitutes only a small box of, say, insulin. To deliver each batch of drugs, irrespective of size, from Lamu to this island using a speedboat costs about Sh50,000.

Why not transport large consignments, which is cheaper and convenient? It turns out that’s not the case with medicines.

“When the consignment is large, the liability is higher. Should the vessel sink or be intercepted along the way, it would be a big loss to Kemsa. It would also be an inconvenience to the facilities expecting the medicines,” explains Wycliffe Obonyo, Kemsa’s distribution clerk at the coast.

At 3pm, the sea is back and so are the fishermen. Bakari has also towed the boat to the shore, ready for our journey back. On our way to Lamu, much of the coral islets we had seen earlier are now completely submerged under water as the afternoon sea reclaims its territory.

Few phenomena compare with the splendour of the sunset in Turkana County, more than 850 kilometres away. At 6pm, the orange ball dances towards the horizon with showy majesty, as its beautiful beams hug rocky hills near Kainuk.

But to Jesse Njoroge, a truck driver, it’s another daybreak.

Njoroge is entering the final phase of a long, strenuous journey from Nairobi to Lodwar. For the next five hours, he will haul the 40-tonne monster through darkness along the Kainuk-Lokichar-Lodwar route, alone, to deliver medicines and medical equipment to local health facilities.

In this Sh35 million consignment are antibiotics, nutritional supplements, pain management drugs, contraceptives and HIV and tuberculosis (TB) medicines.

Already, Njoroge has covered more than 500 kilometres through half of the country, and driven down the chilling gorges of West Pokot County. Along this 60-kilometre stretch of unnerving bends and slopes, lorries topple over every week while attempting to climb up and down. To steer his trailer safely to Ortum, at the floor of the hills, is to clear perhaps the toughest hurdle in this audacious journey. Now only the last part of the journey remains, a 170-kilometre stretch between Kainuk and Lodwar.

Meanwhile, at Nadapal dispensary just outside Lodwar town in Loima sub-county, nurse-in-charge Mercy Muthee sits under a tree waiting for a consignment of drugs to arrive. It’s 5pm, and Muthee has been waiting all day. While the sub-county pharmacist had contacted her concerning the shipment the previous day, she’s unsure when the medicines will arrive, or whether they will arrive at all.

“Our dispensary is a link facility that serves not only residents of Nadapal but the population of the surrounding areas as well. We offer general and ante-natal care, immunisation services and deliveries. We serve about 3,000 people,” she says.

Since July, this sub -ounty has experienced a surge in malaria cases. For every day that the drugs fail to arrive, lives of hundreds are jeopardised. “Loima is a malaria-endemic zone. In the past few weeks, we’ve experienced complicated cases, with convulsions and vomiting,” Muthee says.

Delivering the consignment to Lodwar, though, is only part of Njoroge’s journey. Besides Lodwar Referral Hospital, Njoroge will be delivering medicines to 31 other facilities, spread out in the seven sub-counties in Turkana. It’s a real test of endurance.

First, the sub-counties here are vast. So the facilities are far apart and sometimes in very remote locations. It could take days to get to Kibish sub-county, for instance, which borders South Sudan and Ethiopia. Vast areas of Kibish have no mobile network or Internet connection. Off-grid facilities usually rely on the county or sub-county pharmacists to place orders for medicines on their behalf.

Health centres in border sub counties such as these serve not only the local population, but patients from neighbouring countries too.

“It could take me seven days to deliver medicines to the last health centre from the time I leave Nairobi,” he notes.

Secondly, the roads are so bad here that some sections are virtually unnavigable by a 40-tonne truck. Drivers navigate through dusty roads in the sweltering sun, going sometimes for hundreds of kilometres without any sight of human habitation. Crossing river valleys, locally known as “lagas”, is a nightmare – trucks easily get stuck in the sand.

Njoroge explains: “When we get to the valley, we empty the truck and load the cargo onto Landcruisers that transport the medicines for the rest of the journey.”

Some sections, though, are frightfully rugged that even for Lancruisers, navigation is impossible. Here, motorbikes come in handy. This not only increases the cost, but also the probability of damage. Sometimes the pick-ups are unavailable. The owner and the transporter could also fail to agree on the fee.

Turkana’s landscape is a flat bed. Whenever it rains, neither trucks nor cruisers can cross river valleys. Rains from the Ugandan highlands can cause havoc here within minutes. When rivers swell, travellers are forced to wait for up to 10 hours to proceed with the journey. For transporters of medicines and medical equipment, it’s not just the long hours of wait that are agonising, but the lives put in danger across the valley.

But it’s the runaway insecurity here that’s the ultimate scare. Arguably, Turkana County is the Wild West of Kenya. Here, bandits could strike anytime, and truckers delivering goods are often a soft target. In volatile zones such as Kapedo, truck drivers are accompanied by security officers.

‘‘I haven’t been attacked, but my colleagues have been ambushed before,’’ says Njoroge.

Twenty-four hours later, the consignment arrives at Nadapal dispensary in a Landcruiser, having first been offloaded at Lodwar Referral Hospital, ending Muthee’s anxious wait. For the next 30 minutes, the nurse will countercheck the various medicines and sign off the paperwork. Some items are, however, missing.

“I had expected a lot of the artesunate drug to manage the surge in malaria here. Today, I’ve received none,” she announces, explaining that artesunate is an injectable drug used on patients suffering severe malaria. “Hopefully, we will get it in the next consignment.”

That order could take weeks to process and deliver, owing to either logistical challenges or unavailability of the drug at the depot. She says: “It’s difficult to explain to a patient that you don’t have the drug. After trekking for hours, most prefer to go back home to referral to another facility.”

Turkana County is unique in many ways. Foremost, it’s the only country in Kenya that relies 100 per cent on government health facilities. There are no private clinics here. The state of government health centres is, therefore, a matter of life and death.

Due to its arid and semi-arid conditions, snake and insect bites are common in the county. As such, availability of antihistamines is a critical component of healthcare.

For drivers such as Njoroge, every extra minute spent on the road could mean a life saved or a life lost.Departure is defined under a strict schedule. Reaching their destinations at the farthest end of Turkana is a matter of chance and luck.

To Njoroge and other drivers doing this work, these journeys are a means of livelihood as much as they are service to country. It’s never a guarantee they will return home.

“We’re looking into the possibility of using drones to deliver medicines to some of the remote, insecure locations in the country as part of our reforms at Kemsa,” says Jackline Mainye, the authority’s national sales manager. While such an investment would be expensive to undertake, Mainye argues it would eliminate dangers that transporters face while delivering drugs.