Braving peril for the health of others

Kemsa officials deliver medical supplies to Faza sub-county hospital in Lamu East on August 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

Our speedboat grunts lazily to life. Then its snout points to the sky. When it darts out of the jetty in Lamu at 100km/hr, heading into the grey waters of the Indian Ocean, everyone onboard exhales.

