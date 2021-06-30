Boy’s minor surgery that took scary turn

Jay did not seem to outgrow his adenoid and tonsillar enlargement and a review by an ear, nose and throat specialist was necessary.

By Nelly Bosire

  • Adenoids are tissue patches present in the back of the nasal cavity while tonsils are at the lateral aspects of the throat
  • These related tissues serve an immune function by producing antibodies
  • As children grow and are constantly exposed to respiratory infections, they respond by increasing in function and hence in size
  • For some children, the enlargement may be excessive and permanent, obstructing the flow of air during breathing

Monica* signed on the dotted line with a sigh. She had just committed to putting her son out of his misery.

