Born at 780g, family didn't think she would make it

Getrude Juma

Getrude Juma with her baby wrapped on her chest at the Kangaroo Mothers Care unit in Busia County Hospital. Kangaroo care remains an integral part of management for our premature babies.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • Kangaroo care remains an integral part of management for our premature babies.
  • We must aspire to make this journey easy for our mothers and fathers who have to provide this delicate nurture.
  • Let us do away with the benches and plastic chairs and provide beds within the nursery unit for the kangaroo parent.

Jebet* sat on the wooden bench looking forlorn. She had learnt to be very patient. When she boarded the motherhood train, nobody prepared her for the roller-coaster ride that followed.

