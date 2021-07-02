Be kind towards nature, states told

People have been degrading the planet’s most precious asset, nature, at rates far greater than ever seen before.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

  • Prof Partha Dasgupta, who led the research, urged countries to keep in mind that they are embedded in nature
  • Dr Philip Osano, underscored the strong connection between culture and biodiversity in Africa

Governments have been urged to enact policies advocating a shift from massive assault on nature to a more humane treatment of the environment.

