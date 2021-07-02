Be kind towards nature, states told

Governments have been urged to enact policies advocating a shift from massive assault on nature to a more humane treatment of the environment.

The British-commissioned report, The Economics of Biodiversity: The Dasgupta Review, notes that humans, together with the livestock they rear for food, constitute 96 per cent of the mass of all mammals on the planet.

But a continuous ruthless onslaught on the life of other animals and plants is endangering the life of all living things.

“We are destroying biodiversity, the very characteristic that until recently enabled the natural world to flourish so abundantly. If we continue this damage, whole ecosystems will collapse. That is now a real risk,” says the survey commissioned in 2019.

Speaking during a global conservation webinar, Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) Africa Director Dr Philip Osano, underscored the strong connection between culture and biodiversity in Africa, noting that “this policy dialogue on the economics of biodiversity is being held on the occasion of the celebration of the Africa Day, whose theme this year is on African cultural renaissance.”

Simple solution

Prof Partha Dasgupta, who led the research, urged countries to keep in mind that they are embedded in nature.

He said the report was prompted by a growing body of evidence that in recent decades humanity had been degrading the planet’s most precious asset, nature, at rates far greater than ever seen before.

“We have degraded the biosphere to the point where the demands we make of its goods and services far exceed its ability to meet them on a sustainable basis,” he stated.

The report’s implications for Africa were the focus of the panel’s sessions, co-organised by Stockholm Environment Institute, African Development Bank and the UK Treasury. “The responsibility to protect nature is a global, shared one. Biodiversity is a combination of assets. Nature is central in every decision,” said Prof Dasgupta.