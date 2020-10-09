Are you poor? You're likely to get chronic kidney disease

The social and economic status of your residential area can determine if you will get chronic kidney disease or not.

If you live in a low-income urban area, the chances of you being exposed to the risk factors of chronic kidney disease are high, shows a new study that examined the role urban residential areas play in the onset and management of the disease.

This research study was conducted by scientists from Drexel University’s Donrsife School of Public Health.

According to Dr Meera Harhay, a nephrologist and hypertension researcher, who led the study, people who live in low socioeconomic neighbourhoods in urban areas are more likely to have kidney disease than those living in higher socioeconomic areas.

“The higher rates of kidney disease in poor residential areas herald a set of secondary health outcomes for residents. These include poor blood sugar control among patients with chronic kidney disease, and poor blood pressure control in residents without chronic kidney disease,” says Dr Harhay.

No symptoms

A common contributing factor to the high prevalence rates was the scarcity of public health resources. “The most vulnerable neighbourhoods have the least health and social resources. This further exacerbates the occurrence of kidney ailment,” she says.

Dr Harhay and her team linked the presence of blood sugar and pressure problems to the lack of an environment that supports proper, all rounded physical activities including walkability. Crime and violence, and access to healthy food were also singled out as contributing factors. “Residential environments that promote physical activity are more protective when it comes to blood pressure and blood sugar management,” says Dr Harhay.

Chronic kidney disease is a long term disease that leads to renal failure. The disease can be tricky to spot without a medical test. This is because not all patients show symptoms. At the same time, symptoms develop slowly as the kidneys fail. In Kenya, kidney disease is now becoming one of the most deadly diseases.



