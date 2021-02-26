All you need to know about gall bladder and bile duct cancer

Cancer

However, the symptoms that can manifest include jaundice, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, losing weight for no reason, itching, fever that does not go away, fatigue and white coloured stool.

By  Andrew Odhiambo

Consultant physician & medical oncologist

The Nairobi Hospital

What you need to know:

  • The gallbladder stores bile, a fluid that aids digestion of fat.
  • Gall bladder and bile duct cancer develops when abnormal cells in these structures multiply and grow rapidly.
  • The early signs may often be nonspecific and are common to many other conditions.

The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped pouch that lies beneath the liver, in the upper abdomen.

