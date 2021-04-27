All you need to know about blood clots

Blood clots

Blood clots are common, preventable and even treatable especially if discovered early.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In a human body, blood clots commonly occur in the brain, lungs, legs, arms and the abdomen
  • Visible or superficial blood clots known as thrombophlebitis can come about as a result of varicose veins
  • There are different ways of diagnosing blood clots depending on one's blood type.

The buzz around blood clots is current, but it is not new.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.