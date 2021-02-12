Act on climate change or prepare for losses, states warned

Countries must urgently find ways to handle the impact of climate change or deal with serious cost, damages or losses, a new UN report warns.

The report, by the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep), recommends the implementation of climate adaptation mechanisms to reduce communities’ vulnerability to climate change.

The report comes at a time when the impacts of climate change continue to intensify.

The Adaptation Gap Report 2020 finds that: “While nations have advanced in planning, huge gaps remain in finance for developing countries and bringing adaptation projects to the stage where they bring real protection against climate impacts such as droughts, floods and sea-level rise.”

According to the report, there is need for governments and the private sector to step up climate financing urgently and implement climate change adaptation programmes. They must prioritise nature-based solutions to climate change.

“The hard truth is that climate change is upon us. Its impacts will intensify and hit vulnerable countries and communities the hardest – even if we meet the Paris Agreement goals of holding global warming this century to well below 2°C and pursuing 1.5°C,” said Inger Andersen, Unep Executive Director.

“As the UN Secretary-General has said, we need a global commitment to put half of all global climate finance towards adaptation in the next year. This will allow a huge step up in adaptation – in everything from early warning systems to resilient water resources to nature-based solutions,” she added.

According to the report, 72 per cent of countries have adopted at least one national level adaptation planning instrument.

Despite many countries having prepared national adaptation plans, financing is growing slowly, in the implementation of these plans, the report says.

The current adaptation financing is low, compared to the costs of climate change adaptation measures.

According to Unep the annual adaptation costs in developing countries are estimated at US$70 billion and the figure is expected to reach US$140-300 billion in 2030 and US$ 280-500 billion in 2050.

The report says since 2006 close to 400 adaptation projects have been implemented in developing countries. Unfortunately, of the over 1,700 adaptation initiatives surveyed “only three per cent had already reported real reductions to climate risks.

The report shows that support for green initiatives “with some element of nature-based solutions” has risen over the last two decades.