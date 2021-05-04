A-Z of vaccines

Vaccination
By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Eradicated diseases: Smallpox: In 1980, the World Health Assembly endorsed a statement declaring smallpox eradicated.
  • Guinea worm: Disease is likely on the verge of eradication.
  • Rinderpest: A disease that affected livestock, has also been eradicated.
  • Six additional diseases: Lymphatic filariasis (Elephantiasis), polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and pork tapeworm have been named by the Carter Center International Task Force for Disease Eradication as potentially eradicable.


The story of vaccines begins with the long history of infectious diseases in humans and, in particular, with the early use of smallpox material to provide immunity against the disease.

