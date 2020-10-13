A little girl's walk to the river ends tragically

When Jared Oyoo’s seven-year-old daughter Peninah Atieno strode down to the river with her mother, it seemed like a normal day.

It was sort of an apprenticeship on household chores like fetching water. The little girl was happy. Immersed in the bubble of getting out of their homestead, she strutted, slow paced, right behind her mother. Her mother, on the other hand, was walking fast since she had chores lined up and time had to be managed.

Leaving her daughter trailing, but on course, the unexpected happened. A stray dog, with all its ferocity, took advantage of the girl's lonely walk, and bit her right leg, just near the knee. The dog fled, like a pickpocket with a day’s target, leaving the small girl in pain, bleeding and crying uncontrollably.

Her mother left what she was doing and ran to her daughter. At the time, the bleeding was profuse, and she had no idea that a dog had just bitten her daughter, possibly infecting her with rabies.

The little girl was still crying and she could not tell her mother what had happened, so Mr Oyoo was called home to take her to hospital. The girl, who woke up healthy in the morning, was now indisposed.

The Oyoos live in Kamser Nyagowa village, North Karachuonyo sub-county, which is part of the larger Homa Bay County. The nearest hospital is about 10km away, in Kendu Bay. “My wife and I took Peninah to a dispensary in Kendu Bay, where she was given first aid and she had about eight stitches on her wound,” says Mr Oyoo.

A strike stands in way

They went back home after that, but Mr Oyoo felt her daughter was still in danger. “Her leg was swollen and she could not step down,” he says.

He decided to seek another opinion. At the time, health workers in Homa Bay County were on strike, and he had to travel to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu, almost 120 kilometers away from Homa Bay. They spent almost three hours there.

“We waited for about four hours before getting attention from the medics,” says Mr Oyoo. “My daughter was in pain, and we were in a hospital during a pandemic,” he says.

A friend helped them see a doctor. All this time, the anti-rabies vaccine had not been administered. “We finally got to see a doctor at the hospital, who told us that Peninah had to get an anti-rabies vaccine, six injections," says the father.

Each injection cost about Sh3,000 and was to be administered on different days. Cumulatively, on medication alone by the time HealthyNation spoke to Mr Oyoo, he had spent about Sh35,000. His daughter and wife live with a relative in Kisumu because of the frequent checkups.

“The doctor told us that she ought not to have been stitched, so they had to undo the stitches, and work on the wound as she received the vaccine,” he says.

Getting it right

Today, little Peninah is recuperating, but she is now part of the Rabies statistics in Kenya. The disease, mainly transmitted by dogs, is quite dangerous especially when the person develops clinical signs.

Dr Njagi Obadiah, Director of Veterinary Services, says according to the Rabies Act, dogs should not be left to stray. But, if they do, vaccination should be one of the ways of mitigating the spread of rabies in dogs to humans.

In a case like Peninah's, the first step would have been to wash the area with clean water and a disinfect before going to a health facility. A procedure the World Health Organization endorses.

Apart from vaccinating dogs, immunisation of people is also important once a person has been bitten by a dog that has rabies. Through post-exposure prophylaxis, which is supposed to be an immediate treatment for a bite victim after rabies exposure, the victim prevents virus entry into the central nervous system, which results in imminent death.

“To mitigate the impact of the disease, the Directorate of Veterinary Services and the Ministry of Health jointly developed and are in the process of implementing a rabies elimination Strategic Plan that aims to eliminate dog-mediated human rabies by 2030,” says Dr Njagi. "Without treatment, death occurs within 12 days," he adds.

Every year, about 75,000 dog bites that could possibly lead to rabies, are recorded in Kenya. Rabies alone kills about 2,000 people in a year.