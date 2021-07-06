Over 46,000 unaccounted for in Covid-19 statistics

There is a gap of 46,674 between the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and the recovered cases in Kenya.

The Health ministry’s Covid-19 database shows after deducting the number of confirmed cases (186,053), the number of total recoveries (128,811), the total number of those who have died (3,690) and those currently admitted (6,878), more than 40,000 people have not been placed in any category.

While the large number raises eyebrows, the Health ministry says this is no cause for alarm.

Prof Thumbi Mwangi, director of Centre for Epidemiological and Analysis (Cema) at the University of Nairobi said it is harder to track the recovered cases than it is to track those who have confirmed cases and those who have died from the virus.

He explained some people under home-based care usually self-isolate and do not go back to report that they have fully recovered or even stopped exhibiting the symptoms.

Retesting

Dr Majid Twahir, CEO of AAR Hospital explained it is no longer advisable to re-test after self-isolating, which could be the reason recoveries are not tracked.

“Hospitals do not advocate retesting because the machines we use to test are highly sensitive and may indicate a positive test because they detected the virus whether 'alive' or 'dead', which means the tests might remain positive for a long time,” he said.

It is for this reason, he said, people who test positive are asked to adhere to the World Health Organisation (WHO) criteria for discharging patients from isolation without requiring retesting.

WHO states symptomatic patients only need 10 days after the onset of symptoms, plus at least three additional days without symptoms. Asymptomatic cases will be considered 10 days after the positive test for SARS-CoV-2.

Mr Emmanuel Okunga, head of surveillance and epidemic response at the Ministry of Health, explained that while tests are conducted in various labs across the country, admissions and recoveries are reported from health facilities and by the country governments. Therefore, the number does not mean all these people are still infected.

“Some people test and their data does not get to the health facilities’ list, which means they are in the lab line list but not the health facilities list. Some are travellers who are not admitted and just self-isolate at home,” he said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a certain number of people are "undisciplined" because they walk around knowing they have the virus but believe it is okay to do so because they are asymptomatic.