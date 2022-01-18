2021 was the fifth hottest year on record as emissions continue to rise

Last year was the fifth hottest year on record reeling from the impact of climate change. This is even as new data shows that carbon dioxide and methane concentration in the planet continues to rise.

The data reported by the European Union’s Earth observation programme Copernicus has shown that the years between 2014 and 2021 were the hottest ‘by a clear margin.’

“The annual average temperature was 0.3 degrees Celsius above the temperature of the 1991 to 2020 reference period, and 1.1 to 1.2 degrees celsius above the pre-industrial level of 1850 to 1900,” said a statement by Copernicus.

“The 2021 analysis, showing that globally the warmest years by far were recorded in the last seven years, is a reminder of the continued increase in global temperatures and the urgent necessity to act,” said Mauro Facchini, Head of Earth Observation at the Directorate General for Defence Industry and Space, European Commission in a statement.

Methane levels in 2021 were higher than the previous year’s concentration, increasing by about three parts per billion (ppb) in a year.

“However, at present it is not fully understood why this is the case,” says a statement from Copernicus.

“The identification of the origin of the increase is challenging as methane has many sources, with some anthropogenic (for example, exploitation of oil and gas fields) but also some natural or semi-natural ones like the wetlands,” the statement explained.

Vincent-Henri Peuch, Director of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), said t the increase in concentration by the main greenhouse gasses should be a wakeup call.

“Carbon dioxide and methane concentrations are continuing to increase year on year and without signs of slowing down. These greenhouse gasses are the main drivers of climate change. This is why the new observation-based service led by CAMS to support monitoring and verification of anthropogenic carbon dioxide and methane emissions estimates will be a crucial tool to assess the effectiveness of emissions mitigation measures. Only with determined efforts backed up by observational evidence can we make a real difference in our fight against the climate catastrophe.”