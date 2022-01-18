2021 was the fifth hottest year on record as emissions continue to rise

A section of the Aberdare National Park that went up in flames.
A section of the Aberdare National Park that went up in flames.
Photo credit: JOSEPH KANYI i NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  HELLEN SHIKANDA

What you need to know:

  • The years between 2014 and 2021 were the hottest ‘by a clear margin'
  • This is according to data reported by the European Union’s Earth observation programme Copernicus

Last year was the fifth hottest year on record reeling from the impact of climate change. This is even as new data shows that carbon dioxide and methane concentration in the planet continues to rise.

