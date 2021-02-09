‘Strange’ disease treated with painful injections on the face

Nancy Wangui, 10, supports her head with her small hand as she pensively watches 60-year-old Jackson Waweru get seven injections on his face at the Gilgil Sub-County Hospital in Nakuru County.

Her mask is sagged below her chin, exposing a swollen upper lip and several ulcerations covering most of her face.

In a few minutes, the health officer will give her at least 12 injections right around the lesions on her face. She has to travel to the hospital every Thursday for these injections, even as her classmates at Bagaria Primary School continue learning. This is the fourth year she is receiving the injections.

It is the only known primary treatment for cutaneous leishmaniasis - the skin disease that has plagued hundreds of residents of Sogonoi, Utut and Kambi Turkana villages in Gilgil.

About 10km away at the Joy Celebration Church in Gitare it is not all joyful as seven-year-old Danson Kamau is wrestled to the ground to give him the facial injections. Dozens of other patients wait to receive their injections. Depending on the size of the lesions, they receive four to 20 injections of Sodium Stibogluconate.

They understand that as excruciating as the injections may be, they have to receive them regularly to stop the lesions from spreading and causing them more agony. Therefore, even young children must be subjected to anything, including chokeholds, to give them the drug.

The disease, one of three that affect people is believed to have first been reported in the country in the 90s. Most of those affected have skin ulcers with raised edges and depressed centres.

The other two diseases are muco-cutaneous leishmaniasis and visceral leishmaniasis.

Leishmaniasis is transmitted to humans and other mammals through the bite of a female phlebotomite sand fly.

To date there is no conclusive research on leishmaniasis and no data on the number and demographics of those affected in the country. World over the disease has not received the attention it deserves, leading to the World Health Organization classifying it as a Neglected Tropical Disease. WHO says it tends to occur more in clusters among destabilised or migrant populations in poor areas.

Small pimple

Those affected, including Ivyne Wacu, say the disease has robbed them of their happiness and livelihoods. It is not only irritating and but also leaves ugly scars on the patient’s face.

“At my age, I should be a university student. But, because the disease has kept me out of school, I am a Form Four student. I am in hospital yet I should be in class studying and revising for my Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations,” says 21-year-old Wacu at Gilgil Sub-County Hospital.

Ivyne Wacu, a resident of Ngorika and a Form Four student at Anestar Victory Lanet, recuperates at Gilgil Sub-County hospital. Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

She has lived with leishmaniasis for over 15 years and cannot recall the six years when she was free of the disease. What started as a small pimple on her forehead has now eaten half of her face.

“I have sought treatment all over Kenya. I have undergone treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital and several other private hospitals. It has caused me untold pain. My family has spent over Sh20 million on diagnosis, treatment and drugs without success,” she says.

Apart from the pain she has had to endure during treatment, the disease has robbed her of self-esteem and several opportunities in life.

“Sometimes the lesions get very itchy and can react to anything including soap, sweat and heat. I do not understand this condition,” she says.

When we caught up with her, she had just been admitted so that she could receive Ambisome Liposomal Amphotericin B treatment which is done intravenously because her body had resisted the Sodium Stibogluconate injection.

The treatment was donated by WHO and so Ivyne’s parents do not have to pay for it like they did in the other private hospitals they visited before they found out about the treatment centre at the Gilgil Sub-County Hospital.

Cutaneous leishmaniasis focal person in Nakuru County, Dr Esther Kinyeru, says Ivyne has to receive four bottles of the drug in a day for 10 days.

One bottle of the drug costs Sh30,000 in Kenya, meaning by the end of the therapy, Ivyne would have spent a total of Sh1.2 million on medicine alone.

The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency does not stock or supply the drug and so Gilgil Sub-County Hospital relies on donors such as the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi).

Ivyne says she does not know if she was bit by the sand fly, which has been blamed for transmitting the disease. But she recalls the gradual progression of the lesions on her face and the excruciating pain she had to endure weekly as she got the injection.

Like her, Joseph Mburu Muturi from Kambi Turkana says he cannot remember being bitten by a fly. His lesions were also nodular when it all started in 2003.

Joseph Mburu, who suffers from leishmaniasis, scrubs his face with herbs. Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

“The lesion was small and itchy. The more I scratched it, the more it became bigger. Gradually, it spread to my nose and now it covers almost my entire face. I have tried traditional and contemporary medicine but none has helped me. It gets worse by the day,” says the 40-year-old.

Intravenous drip

Jackson Waweru, Beth Njagi, Nancy Wanjiru and others also said the lesions spread with every scratch. “Because of the ulcerations, it becomes difficult to bask in the sun, take a bath, wash clothes and carry out basic household chores because soap triggers the irritation,” says Njagi.

When it is extreme, the condition disfigures and debilitates the skin and most of those affected say this lowers their self-esteem. “I no longer interact with people. In fact, I rarely leave my house because most of my friends make fun of me. I do not know if I will ever find a wife because most women take off the moment I remove my cap,” says Peter Lesieku.

The 20-year-old has been covering his affected forehead with a woollen cap despite his doctors advising against it. Covering the lesion makes the ulceration worse because of the heat.

Before diagnosis, most patients say they had undergone treatment for a wide range of skin conditions including ringworms, pimples and allergies.

For two years of hospital visits, doctors gave Waweru ointments to apply on the affected areas on the right side of his face, but the lesions only got worse.

“I spent a lot of money on medicine that did not help. A friend told me to come here (Gilgil Sub-County Hospital) and I tested positive for leishmaniasis. I have been receiving treatment and it has helped. The injections are painful and numerous, but I am optimistic that it will subside and finally clear,” he says, adding that his greatest concern is the stigma associated with the condition.

Apart from the sand fly, believed to carry the parasite from one person to another, Dr Kinyeru says wild rodents such as rock hyraxes have been identified as animal reservoirs. They facilitate transmission of the cutaneous leishmaniasis.

She says cutaneous leishmaniasis is diagnosed by detecting leishmania parasites or DNA in specimen extracted from skin lesions or bone marrow through a light-microscopic examination.

“Initially, we attributed the condition to the charcoal burning, firewood collection and other forest activities the community here practises and which exposes them to the sand fly and the hyraxes. But gradually the disease began affecting all kinds of people,” she says.

Treatment with the intralesional injection of Sodium Stibogluconate begins from diagnosis and lasts between six weeks and 12 months. Sometimes the treatment can take more days, depending on the size and number of lesions.

Some patients require combined therapy which incorporates the injection, the intravenous drip treatment and the use of a cream.

“If you have more than four skin lesions or the lesions are more than four centimetres in diameter, you should get the systemic medication. That is when we consider you to be resistant to drugs and prefer to use combined therapy,” says Dr Kinyeru.

Like many other drugs, those administered for cutaneous leishmaniasis have side effects. The injections cause a lot of pain and sometimes the skin around the lesions react to the medicine.

Nancy Wangui, 10, a pupil at Bagaria Primary School, waits to be attended to at Gilgil Sub-County Hospital in Nakuru. Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

According to Dr Kinyeru, the intravenous treatment could affect the liver, kidneys, heart and pancreas in some patients.

Some of the patients interviewed by HealthyNation, including Lesieku, Jane Wairimu and Ann Mumbi, say their vision was blurry after the drug was administered on the face.

“The injection is very painful especially if it is being done on the areas around the nose. My vision is temporarily blurred every time I get the injection. Usually, I have to stay in the hospital until I can see well enough to leave,” says Lesieku.

Due to the pain some patients have stopped going for the injection and resorted to herbs which they apply on the lesions. The use herbs commonly known as Mwenu or Murera Ngamba. Wairimu’s mother, Anna Wanjiku, gets the herbs from the forest herself.

Psychosocial problems

But, the Nakuru County health department encourages the community to go for medication. It has set aside money for community outreach programmes conducted in the villages where the disease is common.

This financial year Nakuru County has set aside Sh2 million for the purchase of drugs and insecticides to combat sand fly. The county has been doing residual spraying, clearing of bushes and conducting community awareness forums as strategies against the disease.

“We take the medicine closer to the community. They assemble in an easily accessible place where our clinical officers administer the drugs,” says Nakuru County public health chief officer, Dr Samuel King’ori.

However, most of those affected live in far-flung, inaccessible areas such as Utut and parts of Kambi Turkana, making it hard for the county to conduct surveillance.

For this reason, it is believed the burden of cutaneous leishmaniasis is grossly underestimated and since the disease is rarely fatal, the national government has given little attention to its prevention and control.

The number of those receiving treatment is also not clear. But records from the county health department indicate that at any given time at least 50 people receive treatment at the Gilgil hospital, the only facility offering the services.

Data shows between July and November 2019 the number of patients in Gitare, Kambi Turkana, Sogonoi and Muragine were 112, but only 52 were on follow-up. A total of 32 stopped going for treatment, a move attributed to the painful injections, distance and migration.

WHO advocates an integrated approach to control neglected tropical diseases of the skin to enhance early detection, timely treatment and disability prevention. The global agency says skin neglected tropical diseases prevail in settings characterised by fragile health systems and can lead to psychosocial problems, stigma, exclusion and distress.

About 95 per cent of the cases occur in the Americas, the Mediterranean basin, the Middle East and Central Asia. WHO classifies Kenya as endemic for the disease despite the scarce data on the extent, burden and risk.

A research done in Kenya in 2016 and published in the PLOS One journal stated the risk factors of leishmaniasis as staying outside the home in the evening after sunset and visiting forests.

Sharing your home with an infected person, living in a thatched house with cracked walls and sighting rock hyraxes near your home were also identified as factors.

The research recommended vector control activities such as indoor spraying, environmental spraying, and control of reservoirs.