Kenyan scientist's drug could treat Covid-19, shows study

Dr George Njoroge, an award-winning scientist.
Dr George Njoroge, an award-winning scientist.
Photo credit: FILE I NATION MEDIA GROUP
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Boceprevir has demonstrated particularly good potency in inhibiting COVID-19 proliferation in cells.
  • Jun Wang and a team of researchers  at the University of Arizona  in  Tucson, Arizona, recently published peer reviewed findings which showed  that Boceprevir had a strong binding to the enzyme that coronavirus uses to process its proteins.

Researchers have found that Boceprevir (Victrelis), a drug developed by Kenyan Scientist, Dr George Njoroge and his team at Merck Pharmaceutical Company for treatment of Hepatitis C virus, has demonstrated particularly good potency in inhibiting COVID-19 proliferation in cells.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.