Egerton University student Naomi Kerorio raising breast cancer awareness

Naomi Naisoi Kerorio

Egerton University student Naomi Naisoi Kerorio speaks during the 20th Gender Awareness Day on October 18, 2021 at the Njoro Campus. She is a cancer awareness champion.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

As she walks from one hostel to another holding a bunch of ribbons, Naomi Naisoi Kerorio looks like a lone ranger in the expansive Egerton University.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.