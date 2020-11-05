I recovered from Covid-19, but it left scars that might never heal

Way before Covid-19 numbers in the country started rising, Timothy Wambunya had travelled to the UK and he had no idea what awaited him when he came back home.

At the time, the coronavirus word itself was as scarce in people’s mouths as its vaccine is when it is needed the most.

In March, when he decided to come back home, restrictions and containment measures had been imposed. It was a requirement that everyone who came into the country quarantine themselves for two weeks. Wambunya complied, and his 10-day stay was devoid of any health complications.

Later, he started experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, which led to new complications even after his recovery, something researchers and specialists have now linked to an effect in the central nervous system for some coronavirus patients like him. “I had a high fever in the first days. I gradually lost my appetite, sense of taste and felt very tired. I was admitted to Kenyatta University Hospital,” he narrates.

“In an unconscious state, I was transferred to Aga Khan University Hospital, where I was taken straight to the intensive care unit (ICU) for 18 days,” he says.

At the time, his lungs were failing. “I had thick fluid in my lungs and I underwent four procedures to suck it out,” he tells HealthyNation. As if that was not enough harm to his body, he became paralysed and had unstable oxygen levels for which he needed support even a few days before he was discharged. “It was so bad that they had to feed me,”he recalls.

For an athletic man who had no history of diabetes, he was diagnosed with borderline diabetes, hypertension, his blood pressure was high and he experienced partial vision loss. “I still have issues with my eyesight to-date and I have made peace with it. It is about 40 per cent loss,” says Wambunya.

Needed nerve tests

In the close to 40 days he was admitted to hospital, he had muscle pain (myalgia). One time, he was told that he needed nerve tests because his left side was slower, and when that happened, a neurologist recommended a lumbar puncture. “I panicked,” he says.

Today, he is out of the Covid-19 wards, free from the disease, but his memory has been affected. “My children sometimes tell me something and I forget it,” he says.

His journey with Covid-19 maps him as one of the people who have experienced the neurological impacts of the disease as highlighted in a new study published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology journal.

The study, which was keen to identify such manifestations by reviewing clinical notes, diagnostic studies, and physician-documented diagnosis, showed that symptoms such as myalgia, headaches, encephalopathy (brain malfunction), dizziness, dysgeusia (distortion of taste) and anosmia (loss of smell) were at the fore.

The lead researcher of the study, Dr Igor Koralnik, chief of neuro-infectious disease and global neurology at Northwestern Medicine, tells HealthyNation that his team is keen to characterise the long-term neurological effects of Covid-19 and the cognitive outcomes in patients with associated encephalopathy.

“We did not identify risk factors for patients developing muscle pain, headache, dizziness, disorder of smell and taste. However, patients more susceptible of developing encephalopathy (altered mental state) were older, male, with previous medical conditions such as high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, history of previous neurological conditions, dyslipidemia,” he says.

“Neurologic manifestations occur in four out of five hospitalised Covid-19 patients and more research needs to be done to understand how the virus affects the nervous system. In addition, neurologic symptoms may occur at the time of symptoms onset in 42 per cent of them. This is very important since those patients should be tested right away and quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Rare paralysis

Dr Kinoti Ndege, a consultant neurologist at Kenyatta National Hospital, says since the disease was still new and knowledge around it evolving, the known attack for the virus is the respiratory system and rarely the central nervous system.

But, he acknowledged that there were neurologic effects of Covid-19. “I have looked after several Covid-19 patients, and the commonest of these are myalgia (muscle pain), fatigue and general malaise. They seem to improve gradually with recovery,” he says.

Just like the research pointed out, Dr Ndege said the most common central nervous system effects of the disease included fatigue, brain fog (difficulties with attention), poor memory, and confusion. “These are likely to be due to the systemic effects of the virus, including hypoxia (inadequate oxygen reaching body tissues) and inflammatory mediators,” he adds.

“Other effects on the nervous system include myalgia, fatigue, very rarely paralysis due to GBS and other inflammatory conditions. These may be due to the aforementioned systemic effects as well as changes of the immune system due to the virus,” he says.

The future of this study will focus on patients whose sickness has persisted for a long time.