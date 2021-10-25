Could long-term effects of Covid be the cause of my sister’s headaches?

Dear Doc

My sister, who is in her late 20s has been experiencing an endless headache and painful lungs for the last one and a half month. She did vist a level 5 hospital where they performed a chest x-ray but found no issue with the lungs. They did not give a substantial diagnosis to her ailment but put her on medication and sent her home. Could it be the long effects of the Covid-19 as she had previously contracted it?

Best Regards

Muriuki

Dear Muriuki,

Some people have symptoms resulting from Covid infection that last for weeks or months after the infection has cleared. These symptoms include headaches, chest pain, abdominal pain, diarrhea, joint or muscle pain, fatigue, difficulty thinking or concentrating, palpitations, sleep problems, dizziness, shortness of breath, skin rash, changes in smell or taste, mood changes and changes in the menstrual cycle. The long term effects of Covid can happen to anyone, though they are more common in the elderly, in women, in those who have asthma, smokers, if overweight or obese or if there was severe Covid disease. These symptoms are managed through supportive treatment, as they have no known cure so far. The only way to avoid these symptoms is to avoid Covid infection through vaccination and observing infection prevention protocols.

However, your sister may also have a different problem ongoing, and it would be good for her to get a thorough examination by a physician.

Dear doc

I keep getting blisters on my feet that become hard to touch and sore in about three days, and then they disappear in about a week. The blisters do not have the usual watery liquid in them. I’m not sure whether this is related, but I wear shoes about nine hours a day. What could be wrong?

Eddy

Dear Eddy,

The most likely cause of blisters on feet is repeated friction and pressure due to rubbing repeatedly against shoes or socks. Once the skin is irritated, you develop a painful red sore that then becomes a blister if the irritation continues. It is likely that you have enough irritation to cause the sore but not to get to a proper blister with liquid in it. Increased moisture due to excessive sweating or working in a warm humid environment can add to the likelihood of developing a blister. Another contributor maybe chemical irritation from the detergent used to clean the socks.

To manage the blisters, remove the irritation and leave the blister alone. In most cases, it will clear on its own after a few days. Stay without socks and shoes as much as possible, apply an icepack to the area, elevate the foot, apply a bandage to cover the blister, clean the area then keep it as dry as possible, and apply antibiotic cream if the skin is broken or there is fluid in the blister. In case there is infection or the sore does not clear after several days, please see a doctor for further treatment.

For prevention, wear well-fitting shoes that allow free movement of the toes, wear shoes appropriate for the occasion, always wear socks with shoes, and socks should be made of breathable material like cotton and should not be too thin. When you anticipate that you will engage in activity that may cause a lot of friction for your feet, you can use shoe inserts or socks with thick soles, use foot tape, or a bandage and talcum powder to protect the feet.

My name is Peter; I am 29 years of age. I am addicted to masturbation. How can I stop it? It has really affected my sexual life. Kindly advice

Hello Healthy Nation,

I am a victim of masturbation and have been much addicted to it though sometimes I can go more than a month without it because I am trying to totally avoid it. Now it has really affected my life, especially on issue of relationship and premature ejaculation. Can I regain my manhood again? Please advice..

H.K.

Dear readers,

Masturbation is a common practice amongst both men and women, though it is more common in men. Due to the hormones that are released (dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and testosterone), it has a pleasure and reward mechanism, it relaxes the mind, and also bonds a person with the experience. This can make it become a coping mechanism, which can lead to addiction. Excessive masturbation and addiction can lead to low self-esteem, depression, shame and guilt, anti-social behaviour, unrealistic sexual expectations due to use of pornography, loss of productivity because of using up a lot of time watching pornography and/or masturbating, relationship problems and genital irritation. It can also lead to watching more “hard-core” pornography and may lead to engagement in sexually deviant behaviour in a bid to get new exciting ways to get sexual pleasure. For some people, it can interfere with normal sexual relations.

To manage excessive masturbation, the first step is to acknowledge that it is a problem then make deliberate efforts to stop it. It is best to get an alternative way to use your energy like exercise, creative arts or participating in volunteer programs. Avoid being alone and interact with other people. Delete all pornographic material from your devices, and if possible, install a software to prevent access to unwanted sites, or one that notifies a trusted person which sites you are accessing. It is also beneficial to get psychological and social support. Therapy includes stress management, identification of triggers, coping mechanisms, behavioural modification, learning to replace mental imagery and couple therapy.

Once you recover from negative psychological, social and behavioural effects of the habit, any physical effects will usually resolve without need for further intervention.

The normal male sexual response cycle involves desire, arousal, plateau, ejaculation, and resolution. The average time from beginning of intercourse to ejaculation is 5 minutes. This means for many people it could be above or below this, since 5 minutes is the average. You can work on prolonging this duration by:

1) Strengthen the pelvic muscles using kegel’s exercises — tighten the muscles that you would use to stop urine flow. Contract these muscles 10 times and repeat at least 3 times a day.

2) Stop-start technique —during intercourse, when you feel the urge to ejaculate, stop all activity until the urge passes, then start again. By repeating as necessary and some practice, holding off ejaculation can become a habit.

3) Pause and squeeze technique — during intercourse, when you are about to ejaculate, have your partner squeeze the penis where the head joins the shaft for several seconds, until the urge passes, then continue.