Artificial lung to help preterm babies breathe

Respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) is one of the most common problems premature babies face.

RDS causes these babies to require extra oxygen and assisted breathing.

According to Dr Virginia Kiarie, a paediatrician, by week 37 most preterm babies have inadequate surfactant — a substance that allows the tiny air sacs in the lungs known as alveoli to remain open and facilitate easier gas exchange in babies.

“Babies start developing surfactant at week 26, which means that the surfactant made by week 37 is largely insufficient. This leads to respiratory distress,” she said. “Without adequate surfactant, the alveoli are shattered and the damaged cells are collected in airways. This makes breathing for newborns an impossible task, especially in the first few days.”

But, now there is relief. A team of researchers has developed an artificial lung that can support preterm and newborn babies who are unable to breathe independently due to respiratory distress caused by insufficient surfactant.

Without external power

The artificial lung comes in the form of a portable device designed to take up some of the placenta’s role in oxygenating the blood until the babies are able to breathe on their own. This device has been designed to operate without external power, which is set to boost its affordability in developing countries.

“Upon birth, babies take over breathing, feeding and other organ functions that were being provided in utero through the placenta. If this transition of functions from the placenta to the baby is disturbed by premature birth or disease, the new device will come in and enable neonatal caregivers to mimic the intrauterine supply of functions,” said Dr Christoph Fusch, the chief of paediatrics at the Nuremberg General Hospital, Germany, who led the team of researchers.

Dr Fusch explained that this device will improve survival rates among preterm babies and other babies born with RDS. The study was published in the journal Advanced Science.