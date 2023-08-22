Your child is bad at maths? Your genes are mostly to blame

Scientists say they have found a link between mathematical abilities in children and parents’ genes.

This is after a recent study published in the journal Genes, Brain and Behavior, uncovered several genetic variations that could be linked with mathematical abilities in children.

The researchers explain that mathematical ability is moderately heritable and is a complex trait that can be evaluated in several different categories.

The research involved conducting genome-wide association studies on 1,146 elementary school students from China, focusing on 11 categories of mathematical ability. The results revealed seven single nucleotide genetic variations in the genome that showed a strong correlation with mathematical and reasoning skills, the researchers observed.

“We identified seven genome-wide significant single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), which are the most common type of genetic variation among people that are associated with mathematical reasoning ability,” the study highlighted.

The scientists further disclosed that additional analyses revealed significant associations of three mathematical ability categories with three genes.

“Results of our research provide evidence that different mathematical abilities may have a different genetic basis. This study not only refined genome-wide association studies of mathematical ability but also added some population diversity to the literature by testing Chinese children,” corresponding author Jingjing Zhao, a professor at the School of Psychology at Shaanxi Normal University, China said. The expert added that mathematical ability is a complex trait, which is the key to excellent performance in study and work.

“Substantial heritability estimates (0.2–0.9) have been reported in previous studies indicating that mathematical ability was influenced by genetic factors.”

As per the syllabus of primary and secondary schools in China, mathematical ability can be divided into specific categories such as calculation ability (addition, subtraction, multiplication, division..), logical reasoning ability, spatial ability and applied mathematics ability.

“According to United Kingdom’s national curriculum, Key Stage two criteria, the mathematical knowledge evaluated by the examination includes number (number and position value, addition, subtraction, multiplication and division), measurement, geometry (properties of shapes, position and direction) and statistics.

These mathematical ability categories are usually measured by some specific scales. The Heidelberg mathematics test is a well-established test with good reliability and validity, which is considered to be one of the most comprehensive tests to measure different mathematical ability categories,” the scientists said.