Your blood type may predict risk of stroke, shows study

Scientists have developed a method for predicting a person’s stroke risk based on their blood type.

The team of researchers from the University of Maryland have published a study linking a person’s blood type to their chance of having an early stroke in the journal Neurology.

In contrast to those with other blood types, those with one of the type A blood groups tend to be more prone to experience a stroke before the age of 60.

The study included all the data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. It examined gene variations linked to a person’s blood type.

“Specifically, our meta-analysis suggests that gene variants tied to blood types A and O represent nearly all of those genetically linked with early stroke. People with these gene variants may be more likely to develop blood clots, which can lead to stroke,” Braxton D. Mitchell, the study’s author from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, said.

Information was acquired from 48 genetic studies that included 17,000 stroke patients and 600,000 non-stroke controls. All participants were between the ages of 18 and 59.

Through a genome-wide search, two areas that are strongly associated with a young stroke risk were identified. One was in the same place as the blood type genes.

Early strokes were associated with a higher likelihood of having blood type A, while late or no strokes were associated with a higher likelihood of having blood type O. Both early and late strokes were more common in blood type B carriers.

Despite the fact that 35 per cent of the individuals had non-European ancestry, the study’s variety was its main drawback.