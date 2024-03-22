Young activist on a mission to save Mother Earth

Rahmina Paullete, an 18-year-old Gaborone University College student, is no stranger to climate change and its devastating effects. Passionate about climate change advocacy, she says that more is needed than just individual actions to significantly impact a sustainable future.

The slow progress towards sustainable development ignited her desire to push for impactful advocacy.

Born in Kisumu, Rahmina has dedicated her efforts to bridging the gap between individual actions and policy changes. She believes that global leaders should unite and work towards a sustainable future.

Ramina emphasises the importance of collective action “as it has the potential to bring about considerable change”.

Her journey began with Lake Victoria conservation and has now expanded to championing climate justice through Fridays for Future MAPA (Most Affected People and Areas), an international collective made up of climate justice activists from around 60 countries in the Global South. Rahmina serves as a coordinator for both Fridays for Future Africa and Fridays for Future MAPA.

Speaking to Climate Action, she reminds Kenyans that they are responsible for protecting the planet they call home.

At the heart of Rahmina's efforts is the restoration of Lake Victoria's ecological balance. She engages local communities to implement sustainable practices and raise awareness, ensuring the lake's health and the well-being of its inhabitants.

"Through these integrated efforts, we address ecological challenges and contribute to social and economic development, promoting a harmonious relationship between the community and its natural surroundings."

Innovation is key, she notes. Rahmina's "Let Lake Victoria Breathe Again" campaign tackles the invasive water hyacinth. They transform it into eco-friendly products, controlling its spread while promoting sustainability and empowering locals.

"We're tackling environmental challenges and fostering development," Rahmina states.

She is the founder of Kisumu Environmental Champions, a teen and youth-led group that focuses on environmental and wildlife conservation, and climate change awareness.

Rahmina is also the head of campaigns at the ‘Let Lake Victoria Breathe Again’ initiative as well as the CEO of Rahmina Paulette Eco-Products, an eco-friendly business that makes cards, books, bags, chairs, mats, table coasters and hair bands from water hyacinth.

She also advocates for sustainable practices as part of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, serves as a board member at the 2022 Initiative, and is one of the Kenyan co-coordinators for Climate Live, a youth-led climate education movement which organises a series of international concerts hosted every year in over 60+ countries.