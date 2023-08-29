Writing can help you heal from trauma, shows study

Journalling your traumatic experiences can help in keeping them at bay, a new study shows.

In 1980, Graham Green in his novel; Ways of Escape, pre-empted this phenomenon albeit without any scientific proof, but scientists have vindicated him.

“Writing is a form of therapy; sometimes I wonder how all those who do not write, compose, or paint can manage to escape the madness, melancholia, the panic and fear, which is inherent in a human situation,” wrote Green in his novel.

In the new study published in the scientific journal JAMA Psychiatry, researchers used more than 150 frontline soldiers who once served in the military and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic disorders (PTSD).

The researchers used a comparative approach to identify whether Written Exposure Therapy (WET) may offer the same results as Prolonged Exposure Therapy.

The researchers explain that participants who underwent the Writing Exposure Therapy had about five sessions where they were asked to pen down their traumatic experiences for about 30 minutes, delving deep into the details of the event, how they felt at the time and their thoughts when the event happened.

After jotting down their experiences, a therapist comes in and asks them to talk about it.

“The first session is 60 minutes and includes information about PTSD symptoms and a treatment rationale. Subsequent sessions are approximately 45 minutes and include providing feedback to the client about the prior written narrative,” explains the study.

The Prolonged Exposure Therapy on the other hand included about eight to 15 90-minute sessions where the veterans had an exposure that is not real with a focus on the most traumatic memories and were asked to imagine the real situations that they have been avoiding.



“The accumulating evidence for WET suggests that it may be an efficacious and effective PTSD treatment that is associated with less treatment dropout and can be implemented for a variety of trauma survivors, including military veterans, who may be more difficult to treat and are more likely to drop out of treatment,” explains the scientists. The researchers say their findings show that good PTSD treatment outcomes can be achieved with fewer sessions and less exposure to trauma-related stimuli than previously assumed.

“These findings have important clinical implications given that a brief PTSD treatment would have far greater accessibility and perhaps appeal than the standard PTSD treatments that include approximately 12 sessions and significant intersession homework,” says the scientists. This study, however, is not the first to link writing as a better outcome for PTSD patients.

A 2012 study found that Written Exposure Therapy was useful to accident survivors.