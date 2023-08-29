Wonder grass helping combat soil erosion, prevent landslides

The eye-catching escarpments cutting across Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties are perpetually known for their catastrophic landslides that have left hundreds of people dead and thousand others displaced, with millions worth of property going down the drain.

The phenomenon is largely attributed to uncontrolled human activities on the fragile ecosystem that has a scenic escarpment.

Continuous cultivation on the hilltops has left the ground bare. Whenever it rains, it pours in the escarpment; creating deep gullies that leave the land unproductive and desolate.

But an initiative to combat the rampant soil erosion and reclaim the gulley ridden escarpment is steadily gaining traction following the introduction of vetiver grass by AIC Cheptebo rural development centre.

John Kitilit (right), supervisor at AIC Cheptebo Rural Development Centre in Keiyo South, and Daniel Chelule, farm manager, show splits of vetiver grass at their nursery. Photo credit: JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

John Kitilit, a nursery seedlings supervisor at the centre, notes that a group of missionaries who visited the region saw the eroded land erosion and brought the grass. “They established a nursery for the grass at the rural development centre and started educating the public on environmental conservation using vetiver technology. They established the nursery and they have been giving locals splits to use in rehabilitating their highly degraded lands,” he says.

“To demonstrate the magic of the grass, we reclaimed our land that had been adversely affected by erosion and when the locals saw it, everyone came for the grass,” he adds.

Vetiver (Chrysopogon zizanoides) has helped combat the severe soil erosion experienced in the region because of its deep root system that holds the soil firm together and can withstand flooding as it slows the surface runoff water.

The grass grows up to 1.5 metres high with an ability to hold soil firmly unlike other grass whose roots spread loosely horizontally. Its roots grow downward to a depth of two to four metres.

It also has expansive pattern and grows in bunches; with its leaves expanding up to 120-150cm growing from the underground crown; making the grass fire resistant. It endures heavy grazing and drought besides being non-fertile and non-invasive.

Samuel Teimuge , one of the residents who embraced the grass, says his farm that was once a gulley-ridden landscape is changing into lush grass and the bare ground is now productive.

“Nobody would dare venture into my farm for fear of falling into the deep gulleys. In fact, I lost several animals that fell in the gulley, but when I planted the vetiver, the gradient on my farm is now gentle; with the gulley’s steadily filling up.

“It is clear that human activities have led to perennial floods due to torrential surface runoff resulting in catastrophic landslides. Charcoal burning has since been banned to ease pressure on environmental degradation especially in Kerio valley and on the escarpment,” he adds. He notes that the grass root system widely spreads and penetrates the soft rock and is finely structured. He admits that it is sturdy and can withstand drought and compacts the soil against any form of erosion even during flooding. “The grass also acts as animal feed when the leaves are still tender.”

Already, more residents have adopted the planting of the grass on their highly eroded farms and a visit to their homes reveals an extraordinary land reclamation tale.

Peter Komen, a resident, tells Healthy Nation that the grass is ideal for checking high speed flowing water thus stopping soil erosion

“The grass is very strong and it withstands heavy downpours. Since we started planting this grass, we have witnessed deep gulleys steadily being filled up and we are asking other locals yet to grow the grass to do so,” he says.

At the Elgeyo escarpment, residents have encroached beyond the ‘Spencer Line’ ;leading to wanton destruction of the delicate ecosystem.

‘Spencer Line' was coined after a colonial administrator William Spencer who demarcated a boundary on the escarpment beyond which no human activity was allowed to take place, during the colonial times.

Data from Elgeyo Marakwet’s County disaster department indicates that more than 50,000 households live on the escarpment. At least 4,000 families live in high risk zones that have clear fault lines.

According to the National Environment Management Authority’s integrated national land use guidelines, there should be no cultivation on slopes beyond the 55 per cent gradient. It instead offers that trees should be planted in such areas and existing vegetation protected.

At Sangat village in West Pokot County, Solomon Adongonyang,, who grows the vetiver grass, agrees that the environment has been destroyed and they have been experiencing recurring landslides.

“Initially an Italian firm had constructed gabions by using cement that was washed away by floods but the vetiver grass has adaptive characteristics that make it hard to be washed away,” he says.

He notes that residents are receptive to the new technology and have embraced planting the grass.