Wonder foods that resemble the body parts they benefit



Fruits and vegetables are critical to promoting good health. Have you ever noticed that certain foods look like certain parts of the body? Ancient herbalists who observed nature articulated that the appearance of natural things have clues to their benefits.

Jane Meso, a Nairobi-based nutritionist and trainer at Circle Test Training Institute, talks about super-healthy foods that look like the body parts they’re good for. Next time you are in the grocery store, use these simple clues to help you remember the benefits of these foods .

Carrot and Human Eye

A sliced carrot has patterns of radiating lines which look like the iris and pupil. Carrots acquire their orange colour from the plant chemical known as beta-carotene, which helps in maintaining healthy eyesight. Eating carrots considerably boosts blood flow to the eyes.

Ginger and stomach

Ginger has the shape of the stomach and has scientifically proven to treat stomach problems such as morning sickness, upset stomach, diarrhoea, gas, nausea and irritable bowel syndrome. Chinese and Indians have been using it for over 5,000 years to cure nausea and calm the stomach. Drinking ginger tea may help relieve morning sickness during pregnancy. — we always recommend pregnant women to take at least three cups of ginger tea daily.

Mushrooms and Ears

When cut into half, mushrooms resemble the shapes of the human ear. Mushrooms have a great source of vitamin D, which is essential for preventing hearing loss and strengthening the tiny bones in the ear that transmit sound to the brain.

Tomato and Heart

The interior of the tomato is red in colour and has four chambers, just as the structure of the heart. Tomatoes are loaded with high lycopene that plays a vital role in lowering the risk of stroke. They are loaded with vitamin C, which is also crucial for the heart health.

Walnut and Human Brain

A walnut resembles the shape of brain, a left and right hemisphere and upper and lower cerebellums. Scientifically, walnuts help in developing dozens of neuron-transmitters in the brain; improving the signalling and new messaging link between the brain cells. Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which significantly aid brain function.

Celery and Bones

Celery resembles bone structure and by nature, this food targets bone strength. Celery is rich in Vitamin K, which helps to prevent bone loss that most women encounter during menopause. It is estimated that women lose up to 10 per cent of their bone mass during their first years after menopause because of the drop of oestrogen level.

Avocados and Cervix

If you cut the avocado into two, it resembles the cervix. Medically, this fruit balances the birth hormones, sheds unwanted birth weight, and has proven to prevent cervical cancer.