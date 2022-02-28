You may not have sex on your wedding night. Here is why

Don’t be too preoccupied with the wedding day that you forget your wedding night.

I like that extended families on both sides get to meet and know each other during the ruracio ceremony.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Many newlyweds do not engage in sex on their wedding night.
  • The reasons for failing to engage in intimacy range from excessive after wedding partying, fatigue and falling asleep, and too much time spent opening gifts.
  • The trick to getting your wedding night right is articulate planning and communication.

The wedding night is considered a special night. It is the first night a newly wedded couple spends together as husband and wife. It is also the night everyone who witnessed the wedding gladly expects the couple to consummate their marriage. What most people, including prospective couples, do not know is that the wedding night does not always pan out as people imagine.

Previous article

What risks are you exposing your skin to when you don’t use sunscreen?
Next article

What are your steamy fantasies saying about your relationship?

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.