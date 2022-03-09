Tale-tell signs you are dating a criminal

Married men usually have more to lose.

  • A nice guy will look and feel nice while a nasty man will feel and look nasty. Trust your instincts.
  • Despite the consequences of a grievous crime, a criminal will tend to say its rewards, such as revenge or money, is worthier than the punishment such as a prison sentence.
  • Criminals tend to go for the insecure and emotionally needy woman

Few women will knowingly start a relationship with a thug. Signs that a man is a criminal are subtle and by the time you find out his true character, you’re either his victim or under police investigations for aiding a crime or hiding a criminal. But there are always signs that a chivalrous gentleman is a wolf in sheep’s skin.

