Struggling with ‘left-over’ feelings for an ex-lover? Here’s what you need to know

The woman may love her current husband but there may be some deeply entrenched emotional attachment with the ex

The woman may love her current husband but there may be some deeply entrenched emotional attachment with the ex

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • You may be highly likely to stay emotionally stuck on your partner if you started a fresh relationship right after your previous one ended, worse if you got married before healing from your breakup.
  • Women who still feel a level of emotional attachment to their exes despite being married do not necessarily hate their current husbands.

It is simplistic to assume that once you break up and start a fresh relationship, the ex-factor will no longer matter. Dr. Jane Greer, a marriage and family therapist and the author of What about Me? Stop Selfishness from Ruining Your Relationship, says there are instances where an ex is hard to get out of your life. One of these is if there are children involved. “You may not be able to simply cross of your former partner from the list of people in your life. What you need to do is to change how you interact with them,” says Dr. Greer. You may be highly likely to stay emotionally stuck on your partner if you started a fresh relationship right after your previous one ended, worse, if you got married before healing from your breakup. This is because your quickly set up new relationship or marriage might have been a rebound ploy to get over your ex.

Previous article

Getting rid of pimples: 5 easy tips
Next article

Food diary for teen girls: Why you need a healthy diet

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.