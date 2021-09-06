Month 5 - 2nd Trimester

What you need to know:

  • At 17 weeks, your baby's hearing is getting better
  • If you're having a girl, her vagina, womb (uterus), and fallopian tubes form at week 18
  • Your baby's limbs are now in proportion to the rest of his body at 19 weeks

Your pregnancy at 17 weeks

