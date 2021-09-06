Month 4 - 2nd Trimester

Week 13

Early pregnancy symptoms, such as morning sickness and sore breasts, will soon start to ease off.

Week 14

You'll sleep more soundly in the second trimester than you did in your first. Your pregnancy hormones are also stabilising, making your breasts less tender.

Week 15

Your baby will start to hear noises in your body such as your heart beating and your tummy gurgling. He may be able to hear your voice, but it will sound muffled.

Week 16

You may start to experience pelvic girdle pain (PGP) which includes an aching back, hips and groin area.

What you need to know:

  • If you're having a boy, his testicles have finished developing at 13 weeks
  • At week 14, muscles in your baby's face start to twitch
  • Muscles in your baby's face start to twitch at 15 weeks
  • At week 16, your baby is about the size of an avocado


