Month 4 - 2nd Trimester

Your pregnancy at 13 weeks

Your baby's head is now a third of their length, and their brain is becoming more complex. Tiny fingerprints are forming on their fingers, and they may even start to suck their thumb this week.



If you're having a boy, his testicles have finished developing. And if you're having a girl, her ovaries have now formed. But it's too early to see these details on an ultrasound scan just yet.

Pregnancy symptoms at 13 weeks

At the end of this week, you'll have completed your first trimester. This means that those early pregnancy symptoms, such as morning sickness and sore breasts, will soon start to ease off.



Your bump will start to emerge over the next few weeks as your womb (uterus) continues to expand. As your baby gets bigger, the extra weight may put a strain on your back and pelvis. These simple pregnancy exercises will help to strengthen and protect these areas. Try to find a few moments each day to do them.

What you need to know at 13 weeks pregnant

As feelings of nausea and tiredness start to become a distant memory, it’s perfectly normal to worry about whether you're still pregnant. Strange as it sounds, you may even find that you miss these little reminders that you’re expecting!



Take time to focus on some of the wonderful symptoms of pregnancy. You’re probably starting to get that pregnancy glow and your hair may be feeling fuller and more luxurious. Allowing yourself to feel good about your pregnant body will help to take your mind off any worries you might be having.

Your pregnancy at 14 weeks

Fine, downy hair called lanugo is sprouting on your baby's head and body. This hair usually disappears before birth but you may see traces of it when they're born, especially if your baby is born prematurely.

Muscles in your baby's face start to twitch this week. They’re rapidly changing from squints to frowns to grimaces. Under their closed eyelids, their eyes also start to move.

Pregnancy symptoms at 14 weeks

You’re probably feeling brighter and livelier this week than you did in your first three months. Morning sickness usually disappears around now, meaning you can finally put the early symptoms of pregnancy behind you.

You'll sleep more soundly in the second trimester than you did in your first. Your womb (uterus) is moving up into your belly, relieving pressure on your bladder and resulting in fewer trips to the loo. Your pregnancy hormones are also stabilising, making your breasts less tender.

You may have the occasional nosebleed in the second trimester. This is due to pregnancy hormones making your blood vessels weaker, and your increased blood supply putting pressure on them. If the lining of your nose dries out, your blood vessels are likely to break, causing a nosebleed. You can stop your nose drying out by drinking plenty of water and applying petroleum jelly to the inside of your nostrils.

What you need to know at 14 weeks pregnant

Now that you're telling people that you're pregnant, it's a good time to start thinking about the practicalities of parenthood. There's a lot to consider before your due date, so spreading out your research will prevent any last-minute panic.

Why not discuss shared leave with your partner this week? Shared parental leave allows you to split your maternity leave entitlement between the two of you.

Or you could talk about your childcare options, and whether you’d prefer a nursery, childminder or relative to look after your baby when you return to work. You don't need to make any decisions yet. But it's helpful to know that you're in agreement early on.

Your pregnancy at 15 weeks

Your baby inhales and exhales the amniotic fluid surrounding him, which helps his respiratory system to mature. His eyes are still closed, but they're starting to react to the light from outside your womb (uterus).

From this week, your baby will start to hear noises in your body such as your heart beating and your tummy gurgling. He may be able to hear your voice, but it will sound muffled at this stage.

Pregnancy symptoms at 15 weeks

Your womb, cervix, and vagina have more blood flowing to them during pregnancy. Although this is great for your developing baby, it also means more vaginal discharge. You're probably aware of this symptom already.

You may have even added panty-liners to your shopping list or taken to keeping spare knickers in your handbag. As long as the discharge looks and smells the same as it did before you conceived, it's nothing to worry about.

However, changes to the colour, consistency or smell of your discharge are a warning sign of a vaginal infection. These are, unfortunately, a fairly common side effect of pregnancy.

Thin, grey discharge that smells fishy may mean you have bacterial vaginosis. Or discharge that looks a bit like cottage cheese may be thrush. If you're in any doubt about whether your discharge is normal or not, ask your midwife or GP for advice.

What you need to know at 15 weeks pregnant

Different foods have vitamins and minerals, each of which helps your baby in a particular way. Calcium and vitamin D are essential for him to build strong bones and teeth. Iron is needed for your baby's body to produce red blood cells, and zinc helps his organs to form.

You can help your baby's development by eating a well-balanced diet. Try to include food from the four main food groups every day: fruit and vegetables, starchy food such as bread and cereals, dairy products, and proteins such as meat, fish, pulses, or eggs.

Your pregnancy at 16 weeks

This week your baby is about the size of an avocado. In the next few weeks, she'll have a big growth spurt.

Your baby's neck muscles are gaining strength, and her head sits more upright on her body. As her coordination develops, she may now be able to clasp her hands together in front of her.

Pregnancy symptoms at 16 weeks

Bad back? Aching hips? Groin pain? Your symptoms may be a common side-effect of pregnancy referred to as pelvic girdle pain (PGP). PGP is an umbrella term for aches and pains in the joints of the pelvis. It’s caused by your joints moving unevenly or not working properly, which puts strain on your muscles and other joints.

PGP happens when the pregnancy hormone relaxin loosens the ligaments in your pelvis. If you're finding it uncomfortable to get out of the car or to sit or stand for a long time, talk to your midwife or GP. If you don't get help for your PGP early, it can get worse as your pregnancy progresses.

What you need to know at 16 weeks pregnant

It will come as no surprise that you gain weight when you're pregnant. In general, most women put on somewhere between 10kg and 12.5kg (22lb and 28lb). Although most of your weight gain happens after 20 weeks, wearing your favourite pre-pregnancy clothes may already feel uncomfortable.

The extra numbers on your scales are not just from the weight of your baby. By the time you reach your due date, the amniotic fluid surrounding your baby will weigh about 0.8kg (1.8lb), and your placenta will weigh about 0.7kg (1.5lb).

The extra blood pumping around your body, increased breast size, excess fluid, and fat stores, plus the extra muscle around your womb, will combine to weigh about 7.7kg (16.9lb).