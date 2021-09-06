Month 3 - 1st Trimester

Week 9

Feeling tired and suffering from morning sickness are likely making you feel low or moody.

Week 10

You may be feeling a little dizzy, which is normal during your first trimester, as the pregnancy hormone progesterone relaxes the walls of your blood vessels.

Week 11

If you’ve noticed that you’re leaking wee when you sneeze or run, it's natural for you to feel worried. Stress incontinence is common during pregnancy.

Week 12

You'll probably have your dating scan around now, if you haven't already. And by the end of this week, your risk of miscarriage will be dramatically reduced.

What you need to know:

  • At nine weeks, all the baby's body parts are now present, including their arms, legs, eyes, genitals and other organs
  • Your baby's heart is now fully developed at 10 weeks
  • At 11 weeks, you’ve noticed that you’re leaking wee when you sneeze or run
  • Your baby’s facial features are starting to look more human at 12 weeks


Your pregnancy at 9 weeks

