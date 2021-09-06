Month 2 - 1st Trimester

Your pregnancy at 5 weeks

Although you don’t look pregnant yet, inside your womb, your baby is developing rapidly. The embryo has changed from a disc shape to look more like a tadpole. Their heart is one of the first organs to form and start working. It will start to beat around now.

The neural tube, which connects your baby's spinal cord to their brain, has formed and begins to close at each end. Other organs and tissues are also in the early stages of development.

Pregnancy symptoms at five weeks

It's still early days, so you may not feel pregnant at all yet. This is perfectly normal. Some pregnancy symptoms, such as morning sickness, won't kick in for another week or so.

On the other hand, you may already have started noticing some tell-tale signs that you’re expecting. Your body is working hard to grow a new life so it's understandable if you're overwhelmed by tiredness at this stage. If all you're able to do is collapse onto the sofa at the end of the day, you're not alone.

The urge to wee more often is another sign that pregnancy hormones are surging through your body. You may get more headaches in the first trimester too. If this is the case for you, there are certain over-the-counter medicines you can take, and plenty of natural remedies that may help.

What you need to know at five weeks of pregnancy

Try to get into the habit of eating well. It'll help to keep your energy levels up, and your baby will benefit if your meals include a variety of nutrients. Small, regular meals and frequent drinks can also prevent you from getting indigestion, a common side effect of pregnancy.

You'll need plenty of vitamin C every day to help your baby grow and develop. Good sources of vitamin C include oranges, red or green peppers, strawberries, blackcurrants and potatoes. And don't forget to take your daily supplements of folic acid and vitamin D

Your pregnancy at 6 weeks

Your baby is about the size of a lentil. Although they’re tiny, their facial features are already starting to form. They have dark spots where their eyes will form and tiny depressions where their ears and nostrils will grow.

Buds are swelling where their arms will grow, soon followed by those for their legs. Your baby’s heart is beating at about 100 beats a minute.

Pregnancy symptoms at 6 weeks

The outside world won’t see any sign of the dramatic developments taking place inside you, but you’re probably already experiencing some common pregnancy symptoms, such as morning sickness. Although it’s difficult to prevent morning sickness completely, thankfully there are plenty of ways to ease your nausea.

Nine out of 10 women have morning sickness at some point during their pregnancy, but it can be different for everyone. For example, you may only have nausea, or you may also experience vomiting. You may be unlucky enough to have excessive vomiting in pregnancy, which is called hyperemesis gravidarum (HG). However, this only affects one in every 100 pregnant women.

You're likely to have a few more nights of disturbed sleep now that you're pregnant. Changes to your hormones levels and increased blood flow to your kidneys can result in extra trips to the loo throughout the night. And you'll probably find it hard to get comfortable in bed if your breasts are tender.

Avoiding big meals late in the evening and having a relaxing bedtime routine may make nodding off, and staying asleep, a little easier. Find out more with our tips on getting a good night’s sleep in pregnancy.

What you need to know at 6 weeks of pregnancy

Knowing you're expecting a baby, but being unable to tell family and friends just yet, can make you feel a little emotional at times.

It can be hard keeping the secret all to yourself, especially if you’re feeling sick and tired. But sadly, miscarriage in the early stages of pregnancy is common, so you may wish to wait a few more weeks before sharing your news.

It will help to talk to your partner as much as you can about how you're feeling. Offloading your worries may stop you from feeling stressed and it helps your partner feel involved from the start.

Your pregnancy at 7 weeks

Your baby is still an embryo and has a small tail that will disappear in the next few weeks. But that’s the only thing that’s getting smaller. The rest of their body, and particularly their brain, is growing and developing every day.



Your baby’s brain is becoming more complex, and their facial features are starting to take shape. Their arms are lengthening, and nerves are spreading down to their paddle-shaped hands.

Pregnancy symptoms at seven weeks

You won't have a bump for a while yet, but your womb (uterus) is already expanding to accommodate your growing baby. As this happens, the tissues supporting your womb (ligaments) will stretch and you may feel mild cramps or twinges in your tummy.



Although mild cramps are normal during pregnancy, check with your GP if you’re worried, especially if you have any bleeding. Unfortunately, bleeding and abdominal pain can be signs of an early miscarriage. Find out which other pregnancy symptoms you should never ignore.

What you need to know at seven weeks of pregnancy

Your surging hormones, along with worries about pregnancy and parenthood, may cause you to have vivid dreams or insomnia in these early weeks.

Try to relax and take time to unwind before you go to sleep. Emotional ups and downs can carry on throughout pregnancy and well after your baby’s born. Accept that you’re bound to feel fragile occasionally and try to pamper yourself when you can.

Your pregnancy at 8 weeks

This is a critical period in your baby’s development. Their brain continues to become more complex as nerves branch out and connect to each other.

Your baby’s facial features are becoming more recognisable and ridges are developing where their fingers will be. Their embryonic tail is almost gone, and will eventually be replaced by their tailbone (coccyx).

Pregnancy symptoms at 8 weeks

Your body is doing a wonderful job of helping your baby to grow, but increased blood flow, pregnancy hormones and your growing womb (uterus) can make you prone to varicose veins. These happen when blood collects in weak spots in your veins, causing them to bulge under your skin. Symptoms often start to appear in the first trimester.

Varicose veins will most likely appear on your legs, although it's possible to get them around your rectal area (piles) or genitals (vulval varicose veins). It's unlikely that varicose veins will cause you any serious problems. But you should mention them to your midwife at your first antenatal appointment, or see your GP before then if they cause you any discomfort.

What you need to know at 8 weeks of pregnancy

Though you’re unlikely to have gained much weight, parts of your body are certainly growing. You've probably noticed that your breasts seem bigger. This is because your pregnancy hormones have triggered the layer of fat in them to thicken and your milk ducts to multiply.