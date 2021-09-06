Month 2 - 1st Trimester

Week 5

Some pregnancy symptoms, such as morning sickness, won't kick in for another week or so. The urge to wee more often is another sign. You may get more headaches.

Week 6

You’re probably already experiencing some common pregnancy symptoms, such as morning sickness. You may only have nausea, or you may also experience vomiting.

Week 7

Your womb is already expanding to accommodate your growing baby. You may feel mild cramps in your tummy. Bleeding and abdominal pain can be signs of a miscarriage.

Week 8

Increased blood flow, pregnancy hormones and your growing womb (uterus) can make you prone to varicose veins. Varicose veins will most likely appear on your legs.

What you need to know:

  • At five weeks, the neural tube, which connects your baby's spinal cord to their brain, has formed
  • Your baby is about the size of a lentil at six weeks
  • Nine out of 10 women have morning sickness at some point during their pregnancy
  • At seven weeks, your baby’s brain is becoming more complex


Your pregnancy at 5 weeks

Month 1 - Conception
Month 3 - 1st Trimester

