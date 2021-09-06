Month 1 - Conception

Week 2

You may experience a prickling or tingling sensation in them. Your nipples may be particularly sensitive. Change of colour in your vulva.

Week 3

Food cravings set in. Some foods and drinks can suddenly become unappetising.

Week 4

Some of the earliest signs of pregnancy include tender breasts or tingling nipples. Also, some light bleeding or spotting around now, or the time that you usually have your period.

What you need to know:

  • Your pregnancy journey begins when an egg is released from one of your ovaries
  • Pregnancy increases blood supply to your breasts
  • At three weeks, your fertilised egg is a tiny ball of constantly multiplying cells called a blastocyst
  • You may notice some light bleeding or spotting around the fourth week


Month 3 - 1st Trimester
Month 2 - 1st Trimester

