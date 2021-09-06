Month 1 - Conception





Your pregnancy at 2 weeks

The pregnancy journey begins when an egg is released from one of your ovaries (ovulation) and moves into the fallopian tube. This happens around day 14 of a regular 28-day menstrual cycle. The egg then waits for the next 12 to 24 hours, to be fertilised by a sperm.

Your partner ejaculates up to 600 million sperm, although only about 200 or so will reach your egg. You conceive when one of these sperm penetrates the outer membrane of your egg and fertilises it.

The fertilised egg, or zygote as it's now called, is swept down your fallopian tube and burrows into the lush lining of your womb (uterus). Sadly, early miscarriage is common and not all zygotes will become babies. But if your pregnancy progresses well over the next nine months, this minuscule zygote will grow and develop from a tiny ball of cells into your baby.

Pregnancy symptoms at two weeks

Pregnancy increases the blood supply to your breasts, so you may experience a prickling or tingling sensation in them. Your nipples may be particularly sensitive.

Another early sign that you're expecting is a change of your vulva's colour. Pregnancy will make your vulva and vagina darker. This is also caused by increased blood flow.

You may notice an increase in the amount of vaginal discharge. This discharge is usually harmless, and won't look different from the discharge you had before pregnancy.

Some light bleeding or spotting is common at two weeks pregnant. If you've noticed any pink or brown-coloured stains, or light cramping when you go to the toilet, it's probably implantation bleeding. This happens as your fertilised egg buries into the lining of your womb.

What you need to know at two weeks of pregnancy

If you think you've spotted the first signs of pregnancy, you'll be eager to take a pregnancy test. Some tests are designed to be very sensitive and can detect pregnancy hormones as early as six days after conception.

However, the most reliable sign of pregnancy is a missed period. Pregnancy tests will be more accurate if you wait to take one after your period was due. So, it may be best if you wait a little longer before you take your first test.





Your pregnancy at 3 weeks

Your fertilised egg is now a tiny ball of constantly multiplying cells called a blastocyst. It implants into the lining of your womb and continues to grow. Some cells will become your baby, while others will become the placenta or the amniotic sac.

The cells that are developing into a placenta have started to produce the pregnancy hormone hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin). This hormone tells your ovaries to boost the production of estrogen and progesterone, which stop your womb (uterus) from shedding its lining. HCG is also the hormone that will turn your pregnancy test positive.

Meanwhile, amniotic fluid is beginning to form in the cavity that will become the amniotic sac. This fluid will cushion your baby in the weeks and months ahead.

Pregnancy symptoms at three weeks

You may get food cravings early in your pregnancy or notice that your favourite foods and drinks are suddenly unappetising. Aversions to tea, coffee, alcohol, fried food, and eggs are common among new mums-to-be. This can work to your advantage though, as you should not drink any alcohol at all during pregnancy.

Don't be surprised if you feel tired and weepy. During the day, you may feel exhausted and struggle to stay awake. This is because your body is preparing itself to support your baby.

What you need to know at three weeks pregnant

You may feel pregnant, but it's unlikely you'll get a clear result from a pregnancy test at this stage. A sensitive test may show a faint line. But this can just leave you feeling confused, rather than satisfied or excited.

The clearest sign that you're pregnant is a missed period. Yours probably isn't due until the end of this week or even next week, depending on the length of your menstrual cycle.

Your pregnancy at 4 weeks

Inside your body, amazing developments are taking place. The tiny ball of cells dividing in your womb (uterus) is now an embryo and is about the size of a poppy seed.

The next 5 weeks are especially important to your baby’s growth, as the basic foundations of their organs and limbs begin to form. Your placenta is also in the early stages of development, and your baby is surrounded by an amniotic sac.

Pregnancy symptoms at 4 weeks

This week may be the first time you have an inkling of the changes going on inside your body. Some of the earliest signs of pregnancy include tender breasts or tingling nipples. You'll soon notice changes in your boobs if you haven't already.

You may notice some light bleeding or spotting during the time that you usually have your period. It is called breakthrough bleeding and happens when the hormones that are responsible for your menstrual cycle trigger bleeding. It can happen more than once throughout your pregnancy but is usually nothing to worry about.

What you need to know at 4 weeks of pregnancy

If you didn't begin taking a daily folic acid supplement when you were trying to conceive, now's the time to start. Folic acid helps to protect your baby against neural tube defects, such as spina bifida. You should take a daily supplement containing 400 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid until you're 12 weeks pregnant.

You also need to take 10mcg of vitamin D every day, throughout your pregnancy and beyond. This will help your baby to grow strong teeth and bones. You can take vitamin D and folic acid as separate supplements, or as part of a pregnancy multivitamin.

If you have diabetes or your body mass index (BMI) is above 30, you should be taking a higher dose of folic acid. Your GP can prescribe this for you at your booking appointment.