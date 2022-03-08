IWD2022: Women trailblazing in science

Dr. Catherine Kyobutungi Executive Director of the African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health & Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women in science face a myriad of challenges, some of which are; availability of funding for research & innovation, more opportunities for leadership development, especially for women in science, more opportunities to network and build collaborations -- Dr. Marianne Wanjiru Mureithi
  • My biggest challenges were when I started a family and juggled work in a very busy organisation while being a mum. It was difficult to keep up with everything I needed to do and give my daughter the attention she needed and so sometimes work took precedence -- Dr. Catherine Kyobutungi


Dr. Catherine Kyobutungi, Executive Director of the African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)

