Inventions that revolutionalised life for women

From menstrual cramps to ovarian cancer, there are a number of health concerns that women have to deal with on a regular basis. While some merely affect their daily activities, others are life-threatening.

However, thanks to health inventions, women have access to tools and technologies that can help them overcome these challenges.

Here are some of the incredible health inventions that have been developed specifically for women

Menstrual cups

The menstrual cup is a silicone cup inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual blood. It is worn for long hours and can be washed and reused. The menstrual cup is an eco-friendly, cost-effective, and convenient alternative to pads and tampons.

There are various sizes for menstrual cups depending on age, flow and whether the woman has given birth vaginally or not.

Consulting a gynaecologist will help you choose the perfect menstrual cup for you.

Pregnancy pillow

The pregnancy pillow is a large, U-shaped pillow designed to provide support to pregnant women. It can help with sleeping, sitting, and even breastfeeding.

The pregnancy pillow helps alleviate common problems such as back pain, neck pain, and stomach pain.

Breast pump

The breast pump is a device that helps extract milk from the breasts of lactating women. It can be used to store milk for later use or to feed a baby directly.

The breast pump is helpful for women who want to continue breastfeeding after returning to work. It is also beneficial for women who wish to increase their milk production.

The breast pump can be electric or manual. Consult a doctor before using a breast pump.

Post-natal girdle

The post-natal girdle is a garment that helps support the abdomen and improve posture after giving birth. As the name suggests, it is worn after giving birth. It has other benefits such as

Promotes blood flow.

Reduces swelling and back pain.

Promotes healing.

It helps get rid of the "mommy tummy."

The post-natal girdle is available in different sizes. It is important to choose the right size for you.

Tampons

Tampons are a type of feminine hygiene product that is inserted into the vagina to absorb menstrual blood. They are available in different absorbencies. Tampons are made of cotton, rayon, or both.

Tampons are safe to use and have a number of benefits, such as

convenience

ease of use

comfort

It is important to change tampons every four to eight hours.

Ovulation predictor kit

Ovulation predictor kit helps women predict when they are ovulating. It can help with fertility treatment or avoid pregnancy. The ovulation predictor kit tests the luteinizing hormone (LH) level in the urine.

The kit is easy to use and can be purchased from pharmacies or online stores.

With the increase of women struggling to conceive, the ovulation predictor kit has become essential for many couples.

Vaccines

Vaccines are one of the most important inventions in medicine. They have helped save millions of lives by preventing deadly diseases.

The HPV vaccine protects against human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is a virus that can cause cervical cancer. The HPV vaccine is given to girls aged nine to thirteen. Or women who have never had any form of sexual contact.

The HPV vaccine is one of the most effective ways to prevent cervical cancer and other types of cancers. Therefore, it is important to receive the HPV vaccine at a young age.

Contraception methods

There are a number of contraception methods that are available for women. These include

condoms

hormonal contraception

IUDs (intrauterine devices)

emergency contraceptives

The invention of these contraceptives has spearheaded a revolution in women's health.