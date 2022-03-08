Here are incredible health inventions and discoveries by women

Women have greatly shaped healthcare and research.

Women have greatly shaped healthcare and research.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Women have made incredible contributions to the world of healthcare and medicine.
  • Their work is helping improve the health and well-being of people everywhere, and we owe them a debt of gratitude.
  • From developing lifesaving cancer treatments to creating innovative health inventions that improve lives every day, these women are making a real difference.

The history of health inventions and discoveries is a long and illustrious one, filled with names of great men who have changed the course of medicine. However, many people do not know that women have played a considerable role in shaping this history.

Previous article

Ingrown hairs in men: Prevention, care and treatment
Next article

How to define roles and responsibilities in your relationship

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.