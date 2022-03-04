At the verge of a break-up? How to salvage your relationship

Cultivate workable communication between you and your partner.

Cultivate workable communication between you and your partner.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Before going separate ways, check whether there is enough relationship value worth salvaging.
  • Mutually resolve to cut out negative external influences from your relationship.
  • If you have been faced with infidelity, but still want to patch things up, there must be a genuine apologetic commitment from the wrongful partner.

Many good relationships end because partners could not to save them. Some end because a couple mistook an anthill for a mountain. If you are afraid your relationship is on the verge of breaking up even though there are no justifiable reasons, and you both still want to be together, there are some steps you can take to save the relationship.

Previous article

Teeth whitening: Pros, cons and how to do it safely
Next article

Dealing with the aftermath of infidelity in marriage

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.