Natural remedies for good sleep during menopause

Waking up feeling refreshed and energised is one of the best feelings in the world. However, many women experience insomnia during menopause which makes it difficult for them to have good sleep.

If you are looking for natural remedies that will help you sleep better at night, keep reading.

Drink chamomile tea for relaxation

Chamomile tea can soothe stress and anxiety and help you fall asleep faster. During menopause, the production of certain hormones decreases which often causes sleep problems like insomnia or restlessness at night even if there is enough time to sleep.

Chamomile contains an antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation in the body by calming your nervous system as well as reducing pain levels.

This makes it easier for women experiencing hot flashes during their menopausal period to sleep because chamomile will lower heat-related symptoms such as sweating and flushed skin.

Lavender oil rubbed on the feet or chest

Lavender oil is a natural sedative known to help people relax and fall asleep. It does this by encouraging the production of certain neurotransmitters in your body, responsible for inducing sleep. Rubbing lavender oil on the chest or feet can help you get into a restful state before bedtime because it will decrease anxiety or stress, allowing for a smoother transition into sleep. Other essential oils such as marjoram, chamomile, peppermint, and cedarwood oils also help improve sleep.

L-theanine supplement, taken a few minutes before bedtime

Another great option is to take the L-theanine supplement. This natural nootropic relaxes your mind and body, without making you feel tired or sluggish in the morning.

It is an amino acid found in green tea, which helps increase alpha brainwaves responsible for inducing a relaxed state of mind. This supplement will help you sleep better at night and feel more rested when you wake up because it increases energy levels and sharpens your focus during the day.

Magnesium supplement

Magnesium is a sleep aid that helps to induce relaxation and reduce stress. The magnesium supplement will help you get into a peaceful state of mind and fall asleep faster. It assists your body to release the hormone melatonin, which reduces cortisol levels (a stress hormone) hence helping you feel more relaxed, calmer, and less stressed.

However, it is important to note that magnesium supplements should not be taken in high doses because they can cause diarrhea or other side effects such as vomiting and nausea.

Valerian root extract; taken one to two hours before bedtime

If you are looking for more potent sleep aid, then valerian root extract is an option to consider. This herb has soothing properties that help you get into a more relaxed state of mind, making it easier for your body and mind to fall asleep.

Valerian root extract contains valerenic acid, which increases GABA production (a neurotransmitter responsible for inducing sleep) in your brain, helping reduce stress levels.

This extract is not recommended for people who suffer from glaucoma.

Melatonin

Finally, you might want to try taking melatonin supplements. This naturally occurring hormone regulates the sleep and wake cycle. However, it decreases as one gets older. Melatonin helps to induce a sense of calmness in your body, making it easier for you to fall asleep at night, therefore getting better quality rest throughout the night.

Melatonin supplements are safe to use for short-term periods. Side effects include drowsiness the following morning, headache, nausea, and dizziness. Consult your doctor before using melatonin supplements.

Happiness consists of a good sleep

Natural remedies for sleep during menopause can help ensure that you are getting the rest your body needs. These natural therapies will not only make it easier to fall asleep, but also allow you to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day. If these options sound good, give them a try tonight or talk with your doctor about what might work best for you.