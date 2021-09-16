Natural remedies for good sleep during menopause

Natural therapies will make it easier to fall asleep

Natural therapies will not only make it easier to fall asleep but also allow you to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Chamomile contains an antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation in the body by calming your nervous system as well as reducing pain levels.
  • Lavender oil is a natural sedative known to help people relax and fall asleep.
  • Other essential oils such as marjoram, chamomile, peppermint, and cedarwood oils also help improve sleep.
  • Magnesium is a sleep aid that helps to induce relaxation and reduce stress.

Waking up feeling refreshed and energised is one of the best feelings in the world.  However, many women experience insomnia during menopause which makes it difficult for them to have good sleep.

