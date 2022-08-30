Why you should stand during your next office meeting

Let’s face it. The desk job you work at is probably more dangerous than you think it is. All that sitting is slowly hurting your overall health.

But a new study shows that you can balance your desk job with your health.

Researchers have found that employees who spend more time standing and moving about while working as opposed to sitting are healthier, happier and less stressed.

Workers who stand during meetings, use bins and printers, which are located further from their work desks, reduce their sitting duration by less than 20 minutes daily, thus improving their overall wellbeing and minimising stress levels.

Those who use standing desks and tend to move constantly in the office could slash the time spent sitting by over an hour daily, according to a team of researchers based in the United Kingdom.

The findings published in the British Medical Journal indicate that changes in the office setup tend to inspire more movement, which could boost workers’ health.

Previous studies show that office workers spend, on average, three-quarters of their work hours sitting.

Prolonged sitting duration has been associated with increased rates of anxiety, depression, chronic illnesses such as heart disease, some cancers and type 2 diabetes.

It is also linked to poor performance at work, deteriorating health and physical strength, premature mortality and chronic illnesses.

To arrive at the findings, the experts led by the UK’s University of Leicester applied a study plan dubbed Smart Work and Life (SWAL) to observe the sitting habits of over 700 government workers drawn from Leicester, Liverpool and Greater Manchester.

SWAL entails altering the office work environment in order to encourage more movement and less sitting, for instance, “standing meetings.”

The plan, which is used to assess other measures of encouraging more movement by employees as well as desk impacts, enables workers to interrupt sitting inside and outside the office, minimise the time they spend stationary and allow access to applications and information.

During the study, participants aged 45 years on average remained seated most of the days, a third were given adjustable desks, which allowed them to sit and stand and also followed a routine to move around more.

Another third simply followed the routine while the remaining were to continue with normal work routine.

To measure the sitting time and track their movement, researchers used an accelerometer device, which was tied on the individuals’ thighs for 24-hours daily.

It was worn at the start of the study for eight days and the process repeated after a year.

On average, participants of the study spent 22 minutes less seated everyday compared to those who followed a normal routine, the results revealed.

Those who used adjustable desks and followed SWAL cut down their sitting duration by three times more compared to those who followed normal routine while no improvements were noted outside working hours.

Slight developments in health, levels of energy and stress at work, which the scientist described as “insignificant clinically”, were observed among individuals who altered their sitting habits. According to the University of Glasgow’s health and behaviour specialist, Prof Cindy Gray, “the findings insinuate that adjustable desks could be vital leads in coming up with meaningful health benefits clinically.”

Additionally, ‘workforce sedentariness’ is only likely to increase as a result of more people working from home following the Covid-19 pandemic as observed by Prof Gray.