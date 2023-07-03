Why you should encourage your child to read from a tender age

Your child, who prefers reading for pleasure instead of watching movies or being on their phone, is more likely to outshine their mates on tests and have a refined mental health when they get to adolescence, a new study reveals.

The study published by researchers from Cambridge in the scientific journal Psychological Medicine assessed more than 10,000 participants.

The scientists analysed large date sets, which they got from conducting clinical interviews, cognitive tests, mental and behavioural assessments and brain scans. They also did a comparison of young people who began reading for pleasure at a relatively early age (between two and nine years) against those who began doing so later or not at all.

Of all the participants in the study, only 48 per cent, about five in 10, did not find pleasure in reading at a young age.

They found out that young adolescents who spent most of their childhood days using electronic devices such as television, cellphone and a tablet were more likely to have poor mental health and sleep deprivation when they grow older.

Giving reference to other studies, they say that increased screen time is associated with multiple psychopathological problems like Attention Deficit Hypersensitivity Disorder as well as other early development problems. “Reading inspires thinking and creativity, increases empathy, reduces stress, and helps achieve more beneficial outcomes in life.”|

“Reading isn’t just a pleasurable experience – it’s widely accepted that it inspires thinking and creativity, increases empathy and reduces stress. But on top of this, we found significant evidence that it’s linked to important developmental factors in children, improving their cognition, mental health and brain structure, which are cornerstones for future learning and well-being,” says Prof Barbara Sahakian from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge in a press statement.

Prof Jianfeng Feng from Fudan University in Shanghai, China, and the University of Warwick, UK encourages parents to do their best to awaken the joy of reading in their children at an early age.

“Done right, this will not only give them pleasure and enjoyment, but will also help their development and encourage long-term reading habits, which may also prove beneficial into adult life,” he said.

The study shows that reading for about 12 hours every week has optimal benefits to the children.